Independent Film Director Deborah Correa Shares Insights With Actors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deborah Correa, Independent Film Director, The War Between

Appearing at the Southwest Actors Conference & Expo in Phoenix, AZ on October 1, 2023

- Deborah Correa, Film DirectorPHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning, Colombian American producer and director Deborah Correa is honored to be a panelist for the Southwest Actors Conference and Expo. Deborah was previously chosen for the prestigious AFI Directing Workshop for Women. Her work spans television, film and podcasts with both narrative and documentary projects. Her credits include Paramount+, PBS, History Channel, Spotify, Travel Channel, iHeartRadio, Brave New Films and Hulu.Correa shares,“I'm thrilled to be a part of Southwest Actors Conference and Expo. Bella of Good Faith Casting has created a forum that gives access to actors and creates space for collaboration vs. competition. I'm all for that. It's time to evolve the conversation; to encourage and support each other. That's how we do our best work. As a director, I want our actors to be as prepared and confident as possible.”The Southwest Actors Conference & Expo is the premier conference for professional actors in the Southwest Region featuring leading industry experts, casting directors, talent agents, and more. The event allows professional actors to make crucial connections, learn from top industry professionals, and gain the skills necessary to stand out in a competitive industry.“In the heart of Hollywood's 'who you know' culture, the Southwest Actors Conference is rewriting the script. Rejecting the notion that connections trump knowledge, this groundbreaking conference is a testament to the belief that knowledge is power. Here, actors are empowered to learn what they don't know, setting the stage for their success. Beyond education, it's a place where community thrives, top acting coaches impart wisdom, and industry pros speak directly to the aspiring stars of tomorrow," explains Expo founder/director and Good Faith Casting director, Bella Hibbs.Deborah's first feature length film as director, The War Between , is presently in post-production. The film, which focuses on the western-most conflict of the Civil War, was shot on location in cooperation with Film Tucson , and with a local crew.The Director/Producer Panel with Audience Q&A will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 10:15a.m. For more information on the conference, go to .

Anne Jackson

Your Brand Amplified Inc.

+1 310-567-0038

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram