Artemis Earns CIVIC 50 OC Award

Our unwavering commitment to community engagement and social responsibility positions the company among the top 50 community-minded companies in California.

- Chris RelthIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Artemis , a specialized staffing and headhunting organization, is thrilled to announce that we have been honored with the prestigious CIVIC 50 OC award, presented by OneOC and Points of Light. This recognition celebrates our unwavering commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, positioning us among the top 50 community-minded companies in Orange County, California. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with esteemed organizations such as Pacific Life, PIMCO, Edwards Lifesciences, Experian, and many others who share our dedication to making a meaningful impact at both local and global levels.The Civic 50 OC award is a testament to Artemis' enduring dedication to corporate social responsibility and active participation within our community. It stands as a resounding endorsement of our unwavering support for Miracles for Kids, our cherished charity partner. Beyond our financial contributions, we extend our support through pro bono executive search services, actively working to deliver top-tier talent that will drive the charity forward. Our team is also dedicated to investing countless hours to volunteer in Orange County, CA, directly impacting families in need. This holistic approach to community engagement reflects Artemis' deep-seated belief that creating lasting change requires not only financial investment but also the dedication of time, expertise, and resources. The company is proud to be recognized for its comprehensive commitment to making a meaningful impact, not only in the world of business but also in the lives of those it serves through its partnership with Miracles for Kids. At Artemis, we believe in building a happy workforce, starting with our own, where we can cultivate a culture of service. Our commitment to employee well-being and fulfillment plays a pivotal role in igniting a collective desire to volunteer and support the communities around us.Founder and CEO, Chris Relth, further remarked, "Being recognized as one of the most community-minded companies in Orange County is an incredible honor. Our team takes immense pride in providing support to our clients and community, and this award serves as a validation of their dedication."The Civic 50 OC Honorees are dedicated to fostering a culture of service and community care while pursuing their business objectives. For additional information about The Civic 50 Orange County and this year's honorees, please visit OneOC's Civic 50 OC page ( ).About ArtemisArtemis, a specialized talent solutions firm, works as a brand ambassador to our clients to attract and deliver highly skilled talent to our clients. We offer contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement solutions for roles in digital technology, finance, accounting, administrative and customer support. For more information visit: .About OneOCOneOC is an Orange County-based nonprofit organization with the mission of accelerating nonprofit success. We are committed to making nonprofits in Orange County as efficient and effective as they are passionate about their missions. Additionally, OneOC serves as a Management Services Organization, providing solutions and support services to nonprofits and companies, helping them to make a greater impact and engage with the community. We proudly build bridges between the public and private sectors to make Orange County a better place for all.About Points of LightPoints of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to pointsoflight.org.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

