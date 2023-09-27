Care Is At The Heart Of World Heart Day Collaboration With DEF And SDPA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) call on NPs and PAs to take charge of their health.

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In recognition of World Heart Day on September 29, the Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF ) and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA ) speak with one voice to emphasize the significance of caregiver health and underscore the importance of healthcare professionals prioritizing their cardiovascular (CV) fitness.

“As nurse practitioners and physician assistants working in dermatology, our daily focus is on caring for the needs of our patients. Add in other responsibilities, such as administrative duties, caring for families and loved ones, and it's easy to see how our own health may not be a priority. Cardiovascular disease is a comorbid condition to inflammatory diseases and dermatology conditions seen in our dermatology practices daily,” says Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C, founder of the DEF.

“It's ingrained in us as medical professionals to prioritize the health and well-being of others,” notes Laura Bush, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA, President of the SDPA.“We certainly have heart. But the reality is that we can't optimize care for others when our own physical and mental health are compromised.”

The World Heart Federation says World Heart Day is,“an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how to best use heart.” As part of a collaborative effort, SDPA and DEF encourage health care providers not only to look after their own health, but to show some heart for colleagues who may be struggling with health challenges. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) kill more than 20.5 million individuals every year, but 80% of premature deaths from CVD are preventable. To mark World Heart Day, DEF and SDPA urge PAs and NPs to stay vigilant about recognizing the signs of CVD and adopting heart-healthy strategies.

As non-profit organizations, both SDPA and DEF provide educational opportunities and additional initiatives intended to advance care and optimize patient outcomes in dermatology. Both organizations are peer-led, uniquely enabling them to identify and effectively respond to the needs of PAs and NPs who are actively involved in dermatology patient care.

“We are excited to collaborate with the DEF on this important initiative. Since our inception, SDPA has focused on supporting DermPAs. By collaborating with DEF, we strengthen our collective voice to connect with NPs through a foundation that shares a common mindset, one that is created by NPs and PAs for the benefit of NPs and PAs,” says Ms. Bush.“This is one of many opportunities for our unique groups to work together.”

“NPs and PAs truly are at the heart of our organizations,” adds Mr. Gorelick.“Just as we encourage our colleagues to put their health needs first, we at DEF and SDPA--as individual organizations and in collaboration--will continue to put the needs of our peers first.”

DEF and SDPA share these tips from the WHF to lower the risk of CVD:

-Eat a healthy and balanced diet.

-Exercise regularly.

-Maintain a healthy body weight.

-Avoid tobacco use.

-Avoid alcohol.

-Know your numbers (blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar).

-Take medication as prescribed.

-Know the warning signs of heart disease.

About DEF

The DEF is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation founded to inspire dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) to achieve a professional balance between the art of healing, the power of diagnostic skills, and case-based assessment and training. DEF employs a case-based learning strategy that creates a practical and clinically relevant aspect to all of our programs. The annual 4-day DEF Essential Resource Meeting (DERM), the Clinically Relevant and Practical Case-Based Dermatology NP and PA CME Education ExperienceTM, is the hallmark national-level educational event and has grown to be the largest NP/PA CME event in the country. For more than a decade, the DEF has provided robust tools for the dermatology practice, as well as mentorship grants and other training resources for the dermatology NP and PA. Subscribers actively seek out the DEF podcasts, webinars, virtual training, videos, social media, and more.

About SDPA

The Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit professional organization composed of members who provide dermatologic care or have an interest in the medical specialty of dermatology. A mission-focused membership organization, SDPA works to empower, educate, and advance the DermPA(TM) practice by providing high-quality educational and professional development opportunities, while advocating for a practice environment that advances patient care. Its Fellow members are PAs who provide medical services with the collaboration of a board-certified dermatologist. Founded in 1994, the SDPA currently has over 4,700 members. SDPA is the largest specialty organization in the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) with a mission to advance patient treatment through the education and empowerment of dermatology PAs.

