8 Important Fall Roof Maintenance Tips For Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Homeowners should get a professional roof inspection.

Remove any debris from gutters so water flows freely into the downspouts.

Consider adding gutter screens to keep leaves and debris from clogging up the system so they function efficiently.

How Homeowners Can Protect Their Home from Damage This Winter

- Dave Laizure, Whirlwind Roofing ownerTULSA, OK, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the weather gets colder heading into rain and snow season, it is important for homeowners to take steps to protect their roof from winter storm damage. Although most of Oklahoma's severe weather occurs in the spring, October and November are particularly vulnerable months for hail and windstorms. It's important to be proactive now by investing in essential roof maintenance to avoid costly repairs later.1.Get a Roof InspectionOne of the best ways homeowners can protect their home is to get a professional roof inspection. A reputable roofing contractor will be able to identify any potential weak spots or areas of damage that could be worsened by a winter storm . This inspection is valuable, and in many cases, is offered at no cost to the homeowner.2.Inspect the AtticLook to see if the attic insulation is covering the vents in the eaves. If it is, uncover these vents to allow air to escape and prevent ice dams from forming on the roof. Remember, insulation prevents heat loss from the interior of the home, but proper attic ventilation allows the air to stay neutral enough to prevent humidity and condensation, which minimizes the freeze/thaw cycle on the roof.3.Make Any RepairsPromptly replacing damaged shingles can prevent leaks and other potential issues. Flashing around chimneys, vents, and other roof openings can deteriorate due to exposure to weather elements. Replace any that are damaged or cracked to prevent water damage.4.Signs of WildlifeAnimals such as birds or rodents can create holes in the soffits and fascia boards causing extensive damage that is often costly to repair. Rodents will chew on plastic-coated wiring in the attic to keep their teeth from overgrowing causing more damage. Contact a pest control company to remove them.5.Trim Overhanging TreesProtect the roof by trimming any tree branches that are near the roof. Branches swaying in the autumn breeze will damage shingles and cause leaks. Trimming trees and tall bushes like crepe myrtles will also inhibit wildlife from accessing your roof.6.Clean GuttersAre gutter downspouts dry but the gutters are overflowing with water? The problem could be an item blocking the flow such as a baseball, frisbee, or a pile of leaves that have degraded over time. It is important to remove any debris from gutters so water flows freely into the downspouts. If not, the gutters can pitch down and overflow, damaging the gutters and rots the soffit and fascia wood. Also, clogged gutters can allow water to backflow into the soffits and seep into the top part of your interior walls.7.Install Gutter ScreensAfter cleaning your gutters, consider adding gutter screens to keep leaves and debris from clogging up the system so they function efficiently. It's easy to install gutter screens. Snap-on gutter screens are inexpensive and are available at hardware stores. Gutter contractors prefer using gutter screens made of steel, which cost a few dollars more per section and require a couple screws.8.Plan for Repairs or ReplacementIf the roof has sustained considerable damage or is reaching the end of its lifespan, it may be time to plan for repairs or even a full replacement. Addressing these concerns during the fall can help you avoid potential winter emergencies and ensure a safe and comfortable home.For a free roof inspection, call Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC at 918-366-3341 or visit .About Whirlwind Roofing and ConstructionWhirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC is a local, family-owned Tulsa roofing contractor located in Bixby, Oklahoma specializing in residential roof replacements, roof repair, and storm damage restoration. The BBB A+ rated company also offers drone inspection services, custom fabricated copper, and eco-friendly roofing products such as solar roof vents and sustainable roofing shingles.The company is a GAF Certified Residential Contractor, Malarkey Emerald Premium Contractor, and Owens Corning Top-of-the-House Certified and TPRS trained contractor. They are also Xactimate Mastery L3 certified to assist homeowners with insurance claims.

Dave Laizure

Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC

+1 918-366-3341



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube