Solerity Awarded Army's SDDC Contract For Business Support And Container Management

- Greg Schwartz, Vice President, Technology SolutionsMCLEAN, VA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Solerity has been awarded the Business Support and Container Management contract to support the Army's Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) continued business automation and application development and sustainment services. SDDC's Operations Directorate coordinates with other SDDC directorates, higher Commands, DoD shipping agencies, and commercial industry partners to facilitate ocean cargo transportation. The business model for ocean transportation is constantly evolving, and while many efforts have successfully streamlined ocean cargo documentation and tracking, the process still requires new software development and the maintenance and updating of existing business tools, software, and practices.With over 1,000 shippers and over 25 commercial ocean carriers participating in worldwide ocean cargo movement, SDDC must constantly seek better ways to support and execute its operations. Solerity will continue to maintain and provide software solutions to support SDDC's business and container management mission execution, to include the Documentation, Carrier Services/Compliance, Cost & Billing and Process and Systems sections of SDDC. These software solutions will be achieved through a suite of tools and reporting capabilities under the Pipeline Asset Tool (PAT)“system of systems” umbrella, the program managed by the BSCM Program Manager's Office (PMO).“Solerity has been a service provider to SDDC for over 10 years and is proud to continue our partnership to provide effective software solutions in support of National security. With this award, Solerity continues to grow our software engineering and cloud service offering enabling SDDC to achieve their mission.” Said Greg Schwartz, Vice President, Technology Solutions.About Solerity, Inc.Solerity provides, engineering & technical services, mobile applications, high performance computing, cloud migration, program and acquisition management, and data analytics support services to the Intelligence Community and the Civilian (FBI, DHS, GSA, etc.) and Defense (U.S. Army, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Transportation Command, etc.) markets. For more information, visit .About CM Equity PartnersCMEP is a private equity firm focused on the federal services and aerospace and defense industries. Since its founding in 1992, CMEP has made more than 50 acquisitions and investments and has been responsible for managing nearly $500 million of equity investments and raising nearly $1.1 billion in debt. CMEP's team brings an active and collaborative management approach to its investments by partnering with management teams, developing long-term strategic plans and supporting re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. Additional information about CMEP is available at . CMEP is associated with Carl Marks & Co., a private family investment office with merchant banking activities dating to 1925. Additional information about Carl Marks & Co. is available at .

