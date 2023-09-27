Gillen Yacht Services Expands With Newest Location At Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center LMC)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center Overlooking Fort Lauderdale

Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center

Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center Wet Docks

With a legacy of three decades, Gillen Yacht Services continues to raise the bar as they add their 3rd location at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC).

- Ralph Hall, President of Gillen Yacht ServicesFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Gillen Yacht Services , Inc., of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Gillen Yacht Services is thrilled to announce the opening of its third location at the prestigious Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC). With a legacy of three decades dedicated to exceptional service, Gillen Yacht Services continues to raise the bar in providing quality yacht services.The company's new location, as well as its recent Palm Beach expansion, represents Gillen's commitment to the larger yacht market. With its state-of-the-art facilities, LMC is a prime destination for dockage, haul-out, and yard periods for annual and routine servicing for some of the most prestigious yachts.The new Gillen Yacht Services location will further elevate the center's reputation, offering yacht owners access to an array of comprehensive services that include routine maintenance, mechanical repairs, refits, and more.Founded in 1993, Gillen Yacht Services has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and a commitment to delivering top-notch yacht repair and maintenance solutions. The new location at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC) represents a strategic move to better serve the needs of our clientele, especially our large vessel customers."We are truly excited to extend our presence to Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center," said Ralph Hall, President of Gillen Yacht Services. "This milestone not only represents Gillen Yacht Services' continued growth but also reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional yacht care and maintenance, backed by years of experience and a team of skilled professionals."Gillen Yacht Services' third location underscores their dedication to providing a seamless experience for yacht owners. With a focus on precision, quality, and timely execution, the company's experts are well-equipped to handle projects of varying complexities, ensuring that every yacht receives the attention it deserves.For more information about Gillen Yacht Services and their new location, please visit or contact their office atAbout Gillen Yacht Services: Gillen Yacht Services, founded in 1993, is a leading yacht repair and maintenance company dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to yacht owners. With a legacy spanning 30 years, the company has earned a reputation for excellence, precision, and unmatched craftsmanship. Gillen Yacht Services operates three locations, including their newest venture at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center, offering a comprehensive range of services to enhance and care for yachts of all sizes.

Kathy Gillen

Gillen Yacht Services

+1 954-927-6500



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube