Centenary University Introduces New Bachelor Of Arts In Digital Humanities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Degree prepares graduates to marshal AI and other digital tools for responsible and ethical use in the workplace

- Dr. Erica McCrystal, Assistant Professor, Centenary UniversityHACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Centenary University has introduced a new Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities designed to prepare students to navigate the digital workspace responsibly, ethically, and effectively. Currently enrolling students for the fall 2024 semester, the program blends digital humanities courses with studies in English, history, communications, writing, computer science, and business. The new degree provides a broad-based foundation supporting careers in research, data analysis, digital marketing and content creation, education technology, library science, web development, and more.“Digital humanities explores the space where culture meets technology,” explained Erica McCrystal, Ph.D., assistant professor of education and English.“This field applies digital tools to the humanities, emphasizing the importance of critical inquiry, responsible digital research, and creative expression. Digital humanities leverages technology to encourage students to think critically about how digital platforms are produced to communicate with the public as well as how they shape culture and society.”The interdisciplinary program incorporates studies in literature, writing, film, and history with technology-oriented courses. The additional digital humanities courses provide opportunities for students to think critically while mastering digital platforms like Google Workplace apps as well as open-source resources, data visualization tools, and generative AI. Student projects may include creating interactive timelines and maps, producing podcast episodes, and telling multimodal stories in digital spaces. In their communications courses, students also have the opportunity to create in the University's TV studio and on-campus studio for WNTI, Centenary's streaming radio station. A required senior capstone project provides hands-on digital production experiences and can be shared with potential employers.The recent emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create text, images, music, and video illustrates the market need for professionals who can research and create across rapidly shifting digital platforms, Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy D'Olivo, Ph.D., said:“Today, it is critical that students gain experience working with AI and other digital tools in meaningful and creative ways that meet workforce needs. Because technology is always evolving, Centenary's Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities teaches students to effectively navigate the ever-changing digital landscape.” With this experience, digital humanities majors are well-equipped for careers in a wide range of fields.Explore the Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities at a virtual information session on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 pm. For more information about the program, career opportunities, and the application process, contact Dr. Erica McCrystal .

