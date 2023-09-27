LOG HOME SHOW HEADED TO FREDERICKSBURG, VA OCTOBER 6-8 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Show to Feature National/Area Log Home and Timber Frame

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredericksburg, VA area residents and surrounding communities will soon have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the industry's top log home and timber frame home builders and experts during the Fredericksburg Log Home & Timber Frame Show at The Fredericksburg Convention Center, October 6-8.

The show will run Friday from 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $12 per person at the door and $10 per person online or with discount coupon. Children 18 and under are free. Admission is valid all 3 days.

"Whether you are just starting your journey or if you've harbored the dream to build a Log Home or Timber Frame Home for years, the Log & Timber Home Show is a great place to gather information, ask the questions you need answers to, and enjoy human interaction with experts in the field as you determine your next step toward breaking ground. Exhibitors in attendance will include Log Home & Timber Frame Home Builders/Manufacturers, Restoration/Maintenance Experts, Rustic Furniture Artists, & more. As the largest traveling Log and Timber Home Show in the United States, we are excited to bring our event to the Fredericksburg area. If you are in the market for a Log Home, a Timber Frame Home, or a Hybrid Home, then don't miss this opportunity," says The Log and Timber Home Show Manager Eric Johnson.

Exhibitors will be on hand to assist visitors with construction and financing questions, floor plan ideas, maintenance options, rustic furniture and décor purchases, and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas to be reviewed by industry experts.

The Log Home & Timber Frame Shows are held throughout the country.

