Stallion Discoveries Announces Revised Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For Up To $3,000,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Stallion ”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering ”) from $2,000,000 to $3,000,000. The revised Offering will consist of Flow-Through Units of the Company (each, a“ FT Unit ”) at a price of $0.24 per FT Unit and Non-Flow Through Units of the Company (each, a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the“ Offering ”). Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder under the Offering.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a“ FT Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant ”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Share ”) and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a“ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months.

The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Qualifying Expenditures ”) related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2023. The gross proceeds from the sale of Units will be used by the Company towards non-qualifying exploration expenditures and general working capital.

The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities to be distributed under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company may pay finders fees consisting of 7% cash and 7% warrants in connection with the Offering. The warrants shall bear the same terms as the Warrants issued under the FT Unit and Units pursuant to the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act ”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stallion Discoveries

Stallion Discoveries is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

For more information visit Stalliondiscoveries