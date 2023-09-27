Hexure And Paperclip Announce Partnership To Enhance Application Data Workflows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, today announced a partnership with Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry. This partnership will enhance application data workflows and streamlining operations through the integration of Paperclip Mojo , Paperclip VCF and Paperclip SAFE® with Hexure's sales automation platform FireLight .



“Hexure clients can now seamlessly harness the power of Paperclip solutions to streamline their document supply chain,” said Suzy Tuck, Senior VP of Sales at Paperclip.“From Mojo and VCF to SAFE searchable encryption, our solutions are going to transform how the Hexure community manages and secures their data. We're excited to see this partnership grow.”

The FireLight and Paperclip integration eliminates the manual data entry processes and increases data integrity by digitizing application and transmitting data securely and accurately. Additionally, the integration offers the ability for FireLight applications and documents to be stored and indexed for clients to quickly access, improving document management processes and the overall sales experience.

“We're excited to partner with Paperclip and offer our clients options on data transmission, transcription and storage that have a transformative impact on their daily operations and content management,” said Kevin Pohmer, Chief Product Officer of Hexure.“By integrating FireLight with Paperclip, distribution firms will be able to quickly and securely send application data and documents from FireLight to their agency management systems removing manual friction.”

Join the live webinar, FireLight + Paperclip: Improving Your Application Data Workflow, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the partnership and integration between Paperclip and Hexure: bit.ly/firelightpaperclipwebinar

About Paperclip

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, and content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Paperclip has a decades-long reputation for maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.

Paperclip Contact: Megan Brandow | Marketing & Communications | | 585.727.0983

Hexure Contact: Kristin Wills | Marketing | | 719.442.6400





Tags InsurTech FinTech