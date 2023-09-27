Media Intelligence For 2023 Holiday Sales: Reaching The Right Audiences And Thriving

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AdMall SalesFuel for Media + Agencies

As the 2023 holiday season approaches, businesses face the challenge of outperforming sales forecasts in a market marked by modest growth predictions.

- C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuelWESTERVILLE,, OHIO, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the 2023 holiday season approaches, businesses face the challenge of outperforming sales forecasts in a market marked by modest growth predictions. With a forecasted nominal growth of only 3% (1% real growth) over 2022, compared to an average growth rate of 5.4% in the past decade (according to Bain & Company), companies must adopt strategic approaches to thrive. To succeed, businesses must be visible to consumers and convey compelling messaging, emphasizing the importance of targeting audiences with the right media.The 2023 market landscape has garnered attention due to sluggish sales, with overall sales growth hovering around 3%. The increasing prominence of non-store sales, accounting for 25% between January and July, underscores the need for businesses to establish a presence both in physical stores and online. However, consumer sentiment has been cautious, influenced by factors like high inflation and changing financial circumstances.Despite these challenges, opportunities exist. Businesses can benefit from audience targeting insights to enhance their marketing strategies. By utilizing the latest AudienceSCAN data provided by SalesFuel , companies can pinpoint consumer groups with a strong inclination to purchase gifts during the holiday season.Two key groups stand out:Parents of Kids Ages 6–9: These tech-savvy parents respond well to mobile app advertising and audio podcast ads, making them an attractive target for businesses. Their preference for small or independent businesses presents additional opportunities.Gen X Consumers: Historically, this age group has been known for substantial holiday spending. They engage with special offers in emails and respond positively to streaming TV ads.Furthermore, companies can amplify their campaigns by reaching out to trend setters, who wield significant influence over their peers' purchasing decisions. These individuals are highly active on social media and frequently share positive product experiences, making them valuable advocates.In a challenging market, success hinges on effective audience targeting, appropriate media selection, and compelling messaging. Collaborating with businesses to optimize these aspects will position you for a successful start to 2024.About SalesFuel®:SalesFuel's SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence provide thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our platforms leverage data and critical insights that empower executives, sales managers, recruiters, and their teams to attract a higher level of talent and clientele.We believe that business today must be data-driven, adaptive, caring, and consultative. It is all about intelligence – the vital information you cannot find in a Google or LinkedIn search. But it is also about knowing how to leverage that intelligence into productivity – and our team of sales, marketing and management strategists is here to guide you every step of the way.About AdMall®AdMall® – Providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales, AdMall makes selling easier, improves marketing results and quickly generates return-on-investment.

Audrey Strong

SalesFuel, Inc.

+1 614-318-3771

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other