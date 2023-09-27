Functional Beverages Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TBRC's "Functional Beverages Market " report forecasts its size to be $224.99 billion by 2027, with an 11.1% CAGR.
Functional beverages market thrives on consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated beverages and fruit juices, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players: Danone, Clif Bar, Universal Nutrition, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Arla foods, National Beverage Corp., Nestle.
Functional Beverages Market Segments
.By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types
.By Function: Health & Wellness, Weight Management
.By Distribution Channel: Brick & mortar, Online
.By Geography: The global functional beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Functional Beverages Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
