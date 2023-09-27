Biomed Diagnostics Fills Public Health Void Following Discontinuation Of Popular STI Diagnostic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIF., UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- InTray GC , an innovative culture diagnostic for the detection of gonorrhea with a Class II designation from the U.S. FDA, has filled a critical public health void following the discontinuation of the Remel JEMBEC product by the manufacturer.InTray GC plays a crucial role in the timely and precise identification of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacteria behind the widespread sexually transmitted infection, gonorrhea. The device is engineered to handle the collection, transport, and growth of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, providing a trustworthy resource for healthcare providers in the ongoing fight against STIs.The product is developed and sold by Biomed Diagnostics, a pioneer in microbiological testing that develops user-friendly tools to detect infectious microorganisms.InTray GC's features include:.Simple Operation: Developed to streamline lab procedures, the InTray GC supports direct specimen input, minimizing contamination risks and procedural errors stemming from manual media setup..No Expensive Incubator Required: The InTray's“ready to start” activatable 5% CO2 environment eliminates the need for a CO2 incubator..Easy Results: After the 24-48-hour incubation period, the bacterial growth can be observed through the InTray window without opening the device. Observation of culture growth can be by eye, hand lens, or microscope..Budget-Friendly and Environmentally Conscious: Adhering to principles of sustainable design, InTray GC is as budget-friendly as it is eco-friendly. The all-in-one system eliminates the need for multiple components, cutting down the waste produced by similar products.InTray GC is readily available for order and discounts are available for bulk purchases. Request a sample for evaluation or learn more here.About Biomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx BrandBiomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx brand, is a pioneer in microbiological testing. It develops innovative, user-friendly tools that detect infectious microorganisms in humans, animals, food, and the environment. The company's InTray and InPouch formats streamline the processes of specimen collection, culture, and transport into a single device. Biomed Diagnostics is committed to impactful health solutions in veterinary, human health, food safety, and environmental markets.For more information, visit biomeddiagnostics.com.About DCN DxDCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.

