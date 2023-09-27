Acarix Expands Use Of Cadscor System Into Osteopathic Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, today announces expanded utilization of the CADScor ® System into the first clinic for Osteopathic Medicine in the United States. The initial order from Legacy Medical LLC, located in the state of Georgia, is another key milestone in the company's ongoing commercialization efforts in the US market.Osteopathic medicine is a "whole person" approach to medicine - treating the entire person rather than just the symptoms. In the US there are more than 186,000 Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine ("DO”) and medical students. The majority of DOs are family-oriented primary care physicians with a strong focus on preventive health."Preventative cardiology is a priority in our practice," Dr. Colette Bullock, DO, Owner/CEO of Legacy Medical LLC, emphasized. " As a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, I take a holistic approach to patient care, utilizing a methodology that addresses the needs of the whole person, incorporating family history, lifestyle factors, and diagnostic and lab testing results. This allows me to tailor a personalized treatment strategy to minimize the risks of cardiovascular disease for each of my patients. I look forward to incorporating the CADScor System into my diagnostic workflow, offering a fast and reliable risk stratification tool for patients with symptoms and suspicion of coronary artery disease. Within 10 minutes, I can confidently determine if I can rule out significant coronary artery disease during a single visit, which helps me decide the next steps for each patient.""The adoption of the CADScor System into osteopathic clinics, such as Legacy Medical LLC, confirms its value in early rapid cardiac diagnostics and a large new market segment”, stated Helen Ljungdahl Round, Acarix President & CEO.“We are very interested in following Dr. Bullock and her commitment to both preventive strategies for maintaining good health and scientifically proven approaches for restoring health effectively."About Legacy MedicalLegacy Medical was created to address the needs of the whole person. Our vision is proactive. It offers the best preventive strategies to maintain good health, as well as the best scientifically proven strategies to restore health. Our goal is to find the root causes of ailments, not to mask their symptoms temporarily. Proven, minimally disruptive therapies are always considered first, while always utilizing standard conventional care when necessary. For more information, please visitFor more information contact:Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, emailChristian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, emailAbout AcarixAcarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. The CADScor System has been used on more than 29,000 patients and is recommended as a first-line diagnostic aid as outlined in the clinical workflow developed in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Erik Penser Bank AB (+46 8 463 83 00, ) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit .

Helen Lungdahl Round

Acarix

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn