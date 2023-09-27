Grow Light Market Expected To Grow At An 8.2% CAGR To $11.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The grow light market is expected to develop at an amazing 8.2% CAGR. It is expected to be worth about US$ 11.4 billion by 2032, up from US$ 5.2 billion in 2022.

The global grow light market has been experiencing significant growth and evolution, driven by the increasing adoption of indoor farming practices and the rising demand for year-round cultivation of crops. Grow lights have become indispensable in providing artificial light that mimics natural sunlight, enabling plants to undergo photosynthesis and grow efficiently in controlled environments. The market outlook for grow lights remains optimistic, propelled by advancements in technology, changing consumer preferences, and the expanding scope of applications across various industries.

The agriculture sector, in particular, has witnessed a paradigm shift with the integration of grow lights in greenhouse and vertical farming setups. These technologies enable farmers to overcome seasonal limitations and enhance crop yields. Additionally, the legalization and increased cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes in various regions have spurred the demand for specialized grow lights tailored to the unique needs of these plants.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Insights:

The grow light market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, and fluorescent lights. LED grow lights have gained substantial traction due to their energy efficiency, longevity, and the ability to provide specific light spectrums conducive to plant growth. The market is witnessing a transition from traditional lighting systems to more advanced and sustainable options.

Furthermore, smart and connected grow light systems have emerged as a significant trend in the market. These systems leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to optimize light intensity, duration, and spectrum based on plant requirements. This not only enhances the overall efficiency of cultivation but also allows for remote monitoring and control, contributing to resource conservation and sustainability.

Geographically, North America and Europe have been at the forefront of adopting grow light technologies, owing to the prevalence of advanced farming practices and the legalization of cannabis cultivation in some regions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of controlled-environment agriculture in countries like China and Japan.

In terms of applications, the horticulture segment, including fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants, holds a significant share in the grow light market. Additionally, the cannabis cultivation segment is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by the expanding legalization and acceptance of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes.

Key Players:













LumiGrow Inc.





Philips Lighting





General Electric Company





Lumileads Holding B.V





Fluence Bioengineering Inc.





Heliospectra AB





Gravita International B.V.





Illumitex





OSRAM Licht Group Sunlight Supply Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

How Strong is the Competitive Landscape for the Global Grow Light Market?

Aside from inventing new efficient devices and ways for growth, leading players in indoor plant lights have also expanded their positions through mergers and acquisitions. For example, Fluence Bioengineering Inc., a leading German company, will collaborate with The Lamphouse in September 2020. Signify also bought Cooper Lighting Solutions of the United States in March 2020.

Large market participants in emerging economies are vying for contracts to sell grow light bulbs and services year round to plant growers who are supported by government money. This method is a game changer in the retail industry for generating bigger earnings from the sale of grow lights for plants.

What are the Recent Developments Achieved by the Global Grow Light Market Players?

In June 2020, Fluence Bioengineering Inc. by OSRAM introduced a new model for its VYPR top light series. These new items have added four more spectra to the series, resulting in an increased efficiency of 3.8 micro mol per joule and allowing growers to customize plant light based on requirement and geographical location.

In September 2020, Valoya will launch two new versions to its RX-series of grow lights for indoor plants. These new RX500 and RX600 variants can provide consistent light at up to 1700 micromol per second and can replace 1-to-1 HPS.

In May 2019, Heliospectra AB debuted new LED lighting solutions with its Mitra Series at GreenTech. It also displayed its SIERA light bar and HelioCORE light control systems, which are based on vertical farming applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube