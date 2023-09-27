Budmehanizatsia Initiates Negotiations For Vital Infrastructure Projects In Ukraine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned construction company, "Budmehanizatsia," has announced the commencement of active negotiations focused on infrastructure projects in Ukraine. These initiatives are set against the backdrop of the country's post-war recovery efforts, as stated by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Yurii Odarchenko.

In a recent blog post, Mr.

Yurii Odarchenko expressed profound concern regarding emigration trends in Ukraine and proposed a solution to mitigate this pressing issue. According to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Strategy, up to 3.3 million citizens may opt not to return to their homeland. This could potentially result in an annual GDP loss of up to 6.3%, and these trends are exacerbating.

Beyond security concerns, the decision of citizens to return home hinges on the restoration of infrastructure and the availability of employment opportunities in their pre-war places of residence. It is now imperative to create conditions to facilitate this process and develop a collaborative system between local authorities and businesses.

"Budmehanizatsia," in partnership with other construction companies and building material manufacturers, has devised and presented a public-private partnership project to authorities. The project's primary aim is the restoration of regional infrastructure and the construction of housing units. This initiative serves as a potent tool to attract investments across Ukraine, offering solutions for land allocation, energy supply network connections, and the seamless transfer of completed projects to the relevant authorities.

The company "Budmehanizatsia" boasts extensive experience in constructing complex infrastructure projects and maintaining successful collaborations with both local and state authorities. Mr. Yurii Odarchenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, particularly in addressing regional development challenges.

Furthermore, "Budmehanizatsia" has actively participated in humanitarian initiatives in Great Britain and played a pivotal role in establishing a platform for negotiations between businesses and systemic investors in Washington, USA.

About "Budmehanizatsia"

"Budmehanizatsia" specializes in the construction of complex infrastructure projects and is known for its innovative approaches in the construction industry. Founded in 1992, the company has a proven track record of successfully executing projects in Ukraine.

This announcement underscores "Budmehanizatsia's" unwavering commitment to spearheading Ukraine's post-war recovery by championing essential infrastructure projects and fostering strategic collaborations with local authorities and businesses.

