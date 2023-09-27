Evo Security's Nick Wolf Recognized As One Of CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security is thrilled to announce that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Nick Wolf, Director of Partner Acquisition at Evo Security, as one of the IT channel's 100 People You Don't Know But Should for 2023. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft and maintain the channel, sales and marketing programs and processes their company's partners need to succeed.

Nick Wolf, Director of Partner Acquisition at Evo Security.

The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest channel contributors who work outside the spotlight. The selections are based on feedback from industry executives and leading solution providers.

Nick Wolf has a proven track record in the channel, having been a top performer at Datto driving Partner growth, and helping accelerate SKOUT Cybersecurity's expansion in the channel. Today, Nick is Director of Partner Acquisition at Evo Security, an identity and access management (IAM) company that consolidates multiple identity and privileged access management tools into one platform, the Evo Partner Identity Cloud.

At Evo, Nick is helping drive the evolution of IAM for the MSP community by enabling MSPs with Evo's Partner Program and educating MSPs on the benefits of IAM as a core component of any cybersecurity stack.

Michael Roth, Evo's CEO and Founder said "Nick Wolf is an impressive professional and a core component of our hyper growth sales and marketing strategy. He's done a fantastic job of educating Partners about Evo's consolidated value and why identity and access management is so critical to every cybersecurity stack. Overall, Nick has made a remarkable impact on our business and I'm truly grateful to have him on the team. For anyone that doesn't know Nick Wolf, what's clear to me is he's a true MSP evangelist, and I'm happy to see him win this very deserving award."

"We are excited to recognize the truly talented group of individuals making smart and strategic decisions every day, behind the scenes," says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Thank you to the 100 People You Don't Know But Should, for your indispensable contributions across the channel community."

The 100 People You Don't Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine

About Evo Security

Based in

Austin, Texas, Evo Security is an identity and access management cybersecurity company that builds enterprise-grade products with the MSP in mind. Evo offers two products for MSPs. Evo Secure Login is a product built for both the MSP and their end user clients that offers Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign On (SSO) for Windows and Mac endpoints, web applications, and network devices.

Evo Elevated Access is a product built for the MSP use case that allows their service delivery team to access client devices as an administrator without the need to copy/paste administrative credentials from third party tools.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.





© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

