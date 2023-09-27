(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABC arbitrage
Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023
ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2023 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
This document includes four parts :
- the half-yearly activity report,
- the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2023,
- the statutory auditors' reports,
- the statement by the person responsible for the First-Half Financial Report.
The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at : abc-arbitrage, in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial reports .
Attachment
2023 ABCA Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel VEN
Attachments 2023 ABCA Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel VEN...
MENAFN27092023004107003653ID1107153307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.