V Ten Capital Corp. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V Ten Capital Corp. (the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: VTEN.P) announces it has completed its initial public offering (the " Offering ") raising gross proceeds of $200,000, pursuant to a final prospectus dated August 9, 2023. A total of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the " Shares ") were subscribed for at a price of $0.10 per Share. Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent ") acted as the agent for the Offering. The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee and non-transferable options to purchase up to 200,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation now has 7,002,000 Shares issued and outstanding, with the directors, officers and seed shareholders of the Corporation, in aggregate, holding 5,002,000 Shares which are subject to escrow restrictions.

The net proceeds of the Offering, together with the unspent proceeds from the prior sales of Shares, will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or business for acquisition with a view of complete a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSXV's capital pool company program.

The current directors of the Corporation are Kevin Bottomley, Alicia Milne, Simon Cohn and Blair Way.

The Shares are listed on the TSXV, are currently halt traded and the halt is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to commence on or about September 29, 2023.