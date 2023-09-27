2Bcloud Named Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider For Four Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud , a leading next-generation, multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced it has maintained its elite status as a

Microsoft Azure

Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP). The Azure Expert MSP is the highest level of partner certification from Microsoft on Azure, and the partner status underlines 2bcloud's position as a leading Microsoft Azure partner.



Today, 2bcloud is one of the select number Azure Expert MSP partners globally and has continuously maintained its status since 2019. The program means 2bcloud has been certified as one of Microsoft's most trusted partners. To achieve the status of Azure Expert MSP, 2bcloud demonstrated its expertise and commitment across the full

cloud

lifecycle during a rigorous audit conducted by an independent third party.

"We've built a legacy on addressing intricate cloud challenges for our customers and attaining this status empowers us to amplify the value we deliver, guiding our clients through their Azure journey," says Gil Ron, Co-Founder and CEO, 2bcloud. "Strengthened by our deepening alliance with the global Microsoft team, we continue to deliver on our unmatched cloud-native services on helping customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences across cloud platforms."

2bcloud's ability to work closely with Microsoft to take advantage of the full Microsoft suite of resources means customers can be assured the solution they receive is designed with the best of breed solutions.

