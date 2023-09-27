Allsup Highlights Importance Of Suicide Prevention Awareness, National 988 Hotline This September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belleville, Illinois, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September marks Suicide Prevention Month, a critical time to spotlight the ongoing global crisis of suicide, which claims more than 700,000 lives annually according to the World Health Organization. Allsup , a nationwide provider of Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services, joins organizations nationwide in raising awareness and celebrating the first anniversary of the 988 national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

“The combined struggle of financial hardship and severe disability, including mental health conditions, can deeply alter someone's life,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate.“Our services at Allsup are designed to assist individuals in securing the necessary support, potentially serving as a financial lifeline during their most vulnerable moments. So we're especially grateful for the specialized assistance available through 988 to our customers, at times when this vital mental health support can make the most difference.”

This month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the integration of nationwide American Sign Language (ASL) services into the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. To access ASL assistance, individuals can initiate a conversation using ASL by selecting the“ASL Now” option on 988lifelineand following instructions.

These added services are vital to increasing access to mental health assistance across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 48,000 suicide deaths in 2021, making it one of the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10-64. Recent research published in the National Library of Medicine indicates that individuals with disabilities can be at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts.

Allsup is dedicated to providing support and assistance to individuals with disabilities, often during the difficult experience of lost employment, and specialized experts help them secure the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and veterans disability benefits they need for a more stable livelihood.“Allsup disability experts also have the knowledge and experience of helping individuals with mental health conditions navigate the complexities of applying for Social Security disability benefits,” Geist explained.

Nationwide resources are available to those experiencing debilitating feelings of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts by dialing or texting 988 , 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Support is free and confidential.

Help is also available in Spanish. Marque o mande mensaje de texto a 988 para acceder a la línea de Prevención del Suicidio y Crisis, disponible 24/7. El apoyo es gratuito y confidencial. Todos podemos ayudar a prevenir el suicidio.

As the nation commemorates Suicide Prevention Month, Allsup encourages everyone to educate themselves and others about suicide awareness and prevention, and the resources available for help. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifelinefor support.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to check your eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup or call 1-800-678-3276.

