Blessed Bananas Hair Unveils Exciting Brand Debut With Times Square Billboard And Exclusive Media Dinner

Newest Brand from LASIO Professional Hair Care Founder Nadine Ramos Takes Stage in the Heart of NYC

- Nadine Ramos, CEO, Blessed Bananas HairNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Last week, Tuesday, September 21, 2023, media outlets and guests gathered in celebration of the Beauty Mogul, Nadine Ramos's latest endeavor, Blessed Bananas Hair. The brand launched a year ago with the Single & Free Hair Mask, the Mommy & Me Hair Mask, and the Daddy & Me Hair Mask. The brand is now expanding the line with shampoos, conditioners, serums, and more to come, all created using the power of banana oil, which was showcased during a major billboard reveal located in Times Square, the heart of iconic New York City. The billboard was displayed between 47th Street and 7th Avenue.Through years as a licensed cosmetologist, research, experimentation, and her experience with her notable brand LASIO Professional Hair Care . Ramos discovered the power of pure banana oil in promoting healthy hair for all. Blessed Bananas is the first brand to harness the power of pure banana oil in its products, and it's guaranteed to work for all hair types-from completely straight to tight curls. This brand results from Ramos' inspiring story of perseverance and determination as a mother, entrepreneur, CEO, and innovator.“My ultimate goal has always been to inspire individuals from all corners of the globe and provide them with an opportunity to experience a moment of feeling incredibly blessed when they use Blessed Bananas products. This significant milestone of having our brand prominently displayed in the biggest city in the world, NYC, has brought me immense satisfaction as it signifies that we are one step closer to achieving this objective. I believe that hair care is not merely an aesthetic pursuit, but a means of expressing one's unique identity and embracing the journey towards self-expression and confidence. Blessed Bananas strives to empower individuals to embrace their hair and radiate positivity through our thoughtfully crafted products.” - Nadine Ramos, CEO, Blessed Bananas HairIn conjunction with the billboard reveal, guests were invited to an exclusive private dinner at Blue Fin Seafood Restaurant with prominent media outlets to further enrich the experience. Notable outlets in attendance include Entreprenista, Refinery29, Medium, World Bride, and many more. Each guest was given a bottle of Banana Hair Oil as a gift, in celebration of the billboard debut. One of the guests who joined alongside Nadine, was her younger sister and Vice President of Blessed Bananas, Taina Del Rio.“Watching my sister as the Blessed Bananas billboard played on the enormous screen behind her just filled my heart with pride. I remember when Blessed Bananas was just an idea on paper and to see it through the process, from its inception to now, has been so incredibly rewarding. I am beyond thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with my beautiful sister. We grew up in NYC with very little, so this was absolutely a full circle moment in our lives.” - Taina Del Rio, VP of Blessed BananasTo view photos from the event, please CLICK HEREABOUT BLESSED BANANASBlessed Bananas is a clean beauty line with Pure Banana Oil as its super hero ingredient. Blessed Bananas has been meticulously crafted to deliver healthy hair to individuals of all hair types, providing nourishment to each strand through the power of natural ingredients. Additionally, Blessed Bananas embodies a deep commitment to promoting joy, self-reflection, and appreciation for our unique individuality. Blessed Bananas believes the key to achieving optimal hair health lies in the power of nature. Pure Banana Oil, extracted from the finest bananas, is an exceptional ingredient that penetrates and nourishes each strand, leaving it visibly stronger, shinier, and more vibrant. This thoughtfully curated line of products leverages banana oil as a super hero ingredient, along with other natural goodness to deliver remarkable results for all hair types, from completely straight to tight curls.

