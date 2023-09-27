Century Communities Announces New Community Now Selling In York, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10 national builder offering 152 new

homesites at Asbury Ridge. Model opening soon!

YORK, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc.

(NYSE: CCS )-a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced that it is now selling two collections of single-family homes at Asbury Ridge in York, SC. The community offers exceptional amenities like paved walking trails, a pavilion and a playground-plus convenient proximity to historic downtown York and outdoor recreational options at Lake Wylie.

Parker Plan Exterior I The Trails at Asbury Ridge by Century Communities | New Homes in York, SC

Mitchell Plan Exterior | The Meadows at Asbury Ridge by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in York, SC

Homebuyers will appreciate a versatile selection of one- and two-story homes-complete with desirable included features like luxury vinyl plank flooring, 9' main-floor ceilings, painted wood balusters, maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, fiber cement siding and the builder's Century

Home

Connect® smart home package.

New homes at Asbury Ridge-priced from the mid $300s-are available to purchase on-site and online. A new model home showcasing the Mitchell plan will be available for tour this fall.

Explore both communities at .



"We're very excited about Asbury Ridge, offering homebuyers an exceptional lineup of quality new homes in a great location in York," said Drew Rouzer, Division Manager. "With over 150 homesites available, it's the perfect time for buyers to stop by, tour our model, check out available quick move-in homes and find their best fit."

More About Asbury Ridge:

Now selling from the mid $300s



Model of the Mitchell plan coming soon!

152 homesites

The Meadows Collection: 5 two-story floor plans

The Trails Collection: 2 two-story plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,570 square feet Quick move-in homes available

685 Cashion Road

York, SC 29745

803.999.2464

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

