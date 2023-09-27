PIATT COMPANIES WELCOMES TWO NEW EXECUTIVES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announcing Art Borowski as new CFO and Richard K. Miller as the Executive Vice President of Investments

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piatt Companies has announced it has added two new executives to its leadership team. The family-owned company is welcoming Art Borowski as Chief Financial Officer and Richard K. Miller as Executive Vice President of Investments.



"This marks a new chapter for the growth of our company and our culture," said Piatt Companies CEO Lucas Piatt. "We have firm roots in the Western Pennsylvania community and we're excited to bring in new leaders to help mentor and guide our team for the next phases of investment as we continue to expand our diversified company."



Art Borowski comes to Piatt Companies with over 30 years of experience managing large-scale real estate and hotel portfolios in leadership, finance, development, operations and accounting. He most recently served as the CFO for Emerald Hospitality Associates, Inc. of Westlake, Ohio for six years after having the role of Vice President of Finance and Business Development for 13 years with the same firm. During that time, he coordinated over $200 million in creative and traditional debt management, construction, bridge financing, capital raising and eventual dispositions of hotels and other real estate assets.



"We are thrilled to be welcoming Art to the team with his incredible experiences in real estate and hotels," said Piatt. "His hospitality background is important not just because of the Piatt Hotel Group portfolio, but because in all of our projects and the companies we manage, providing a hospitable experience is our top priority. Art has the experience for carry the torch of our success while mentoring the next generation of our top-notch finance and accounting team."

Borowski has over ten years of additional experience in hotel operations with Marriott, Hilton and Starwood Hotels and earned his bachelor's degree in finance.



"I am excited to join this leading organization with a storied history of integrity, stability, vision, and profitability," Borowski said. "I look forward to bringing my experience in hospitality and real estate to continue to inspire and collaborate with Lucas and Marcus Piatt and the great team at Piatt Companies."



Piatt Companies is celebrating the return of Richard K. Miller as Executive Vice President of Investments. From 1997-2007, Miller held several key leadership roles with Piatt Companies, then Millcraft, including Executive Vice President, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. As a mentee of Piatt Companies' late founder Jack Piatt, he brings a strong business perspective with roots in the culture and vision of the company.



Miller played an integral role on the executive team as the leading developer of Southpointe, Millcraft's transformative 600-acre mixed-use development in Washington County. His leadership was critical to its success. While focusing on development, he was also affiliated with the leadership of Millcraft Products, the manufacturing company specializing in continuous steel casting technology. His history with the company is as diverse as the company itself, but his leadership reflects the experience of Piatt Companies and its vision for the future.



In 2007, Miller continued his commitment to economic development by starting his own firm, SUMMIT Development, where he designed and built nearly 1,000 hotel rooms in eight Hilton and Marriott properties as the sole individual developer.



"We are thrilled to welcome Rich back to the company," Piatt said. "He understands where we've been and where we need to go. He's got a great history of partnerships, relationships and innovative ways to create new ventures and maximize market opportunities. He will be a great leader for our team with his unique understanding of the needs of the market and, more importantly, the needs of those whom the market serves."



"My past experience working directly with Mr. Jack B. Piatt created an invaluable mentoring relationship and unique personal friendship," said Miller. "I truly share the enduring values of the Piatt family and look forward to contributing a nostalgic connection to our vision."

Miller has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned his Public Accounting certification.

ABOUT PIATT COMPANIES

Piatt Companies, formerly known as Millcraft Investments, is a family of companies that invests in bringing ideas to live and creating real estate that contributes to the vibrancy, resilience and future of Western Pennsylvania. For over 65 years, the family-run business has delivered high-quality places that the people in the region deserve. Learn more by visiting Piatt.

