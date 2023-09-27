Global Specialty Gases Market Set To Reach $16.2 Billion By 2028: Key Drivers And Trends Fuel Growth

The global specialty gases market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.5 billion in 2022. Analysts anticipate continued expansion in the coming years, with the market projected to reach a staggering US$ 16.2 billion by 2028. This robust growth is driven by several key factors, as outlined in the latest market report.

Specialty Gases: Essential Purity for Diverse Applications

Specialty gases are high-purity gases used in applications requiring precise control over gas composition. These gases are produced with rigorous quality control measures, often exceeding 99.999% purity levels. They are vital in industries spanning healthcare, pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, manufacturing, and scientific research. Examples of specialty gases include zero gases used for environmental testing, medical gases for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes, and process gases utilized in semiconductor manufacturing. Their unique properties and assured quality make them indispensable across industrial, research, and medical sectors.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the global specialty gases market:

Market Trends and Drivers

Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty gases market, including segmentation based on:

Type:



High Purity Gases

Noble Gases

Carbon Gases

Halogen Gases Others

Element:



Argon

Nitrogen

Helium

Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Oxygen

Hydrogen Others

Application:



Manufacturing

Electronics

Healthcare

Academics Others

Packaging Type:



Packaged Bulk and On-site

Sales Type:



Captive Merchant

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Leaders in the Industry

The global specialty gases market is highly competitive, featuring key players that produce, distribute, and supply specialty gases across various industries. Some of the leading companies in the market include:



Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Advanced Gas Technologies Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Airgas

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Messer Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Norco

Nova Gas Technologies Inc.

Praxair

Showa Denko K.K.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group Welsco Inc.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the specialty gases market include:



Air Products and AES Corporation's joint project for a green hydrogen production facility in Texas, aiming to address the demand for zero-carbon fuels.

Linde's partnership with OCI to provide clean hydrogen and other industrial gases for OCI's blue ammonia facility in Texas. Praxair's expansion in the specialty gases market, including investments in production facilities and distribution networks.

Key Questions Answered

The market report answers key questions, including:



How has the global specialty gases market performed, and what is its future outlook?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity?

Which regions are key growth markets, and which countries are most attractive? What are the dominant types, elements, applications, packaging types, and sales types in the specialty gases market?

