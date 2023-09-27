Introducing Me & U Cookies: A Sweet Journey Crafted By Chef Miyuki Mirafiore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Me & U Cookie Co.

Me & U Cookies, a delectable delight for cookie connoisseurs, has officially unveiled their new website

- Miyuki MirafioreNEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Me & U Cookies , a delectable delight for cookie connoisseurs, has officially unveiled its new website, . Created by the talented Chef Miyuki Mirafiore in New Canaan, CT, Me & U Cookies offers an irresistible range of perfectly oversized, gooey, and delicious cookies that are meticulously crafted in small batches.Me & U Cookies is the sweet culmination of a journey that began with a random batch of 12 chocolate chip cookies placed at Miyuki's noodle shop as an extra treat for customers to take home. These cookies quickly gained a cult following and, six years later, have become a beloved brand in their own right.Me & U Cookies are distinguished by their layers of sweet, buttery goodness, a slightly crisp outer shell, and a soft and chewy center. What once started as a delightful add-on to orders has transformed into a sought-after treasure that patrons look forward to taking home with them each time they visit.Miyuki Mirafiore's passion for baking is deeply rooted in her culinary journey. Originally hailing from Gainesville, Florida, she honed her skills at the University of Florida and The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. It was at the Culinary Institute that she met her husband, Dante.Miyuki's culinary experiences have taken her to some of the finest establishments, including The Modern in NYC and Alice Waters' Chez Panisse in Berkeley, CA. It was at Chez Panisse that she developed a profound appreciation for the art of simple food, a sentiment that shines through in every Me & U Cookie. The brand prides itself on using quality ingredients, such as local flour, local eggs, European butter, and Tcho and Valrhona chocolate.But what truly sets Me & U Cookies apart is Miyuki's commitment to quality and taste. Before any recipe leaves her kitchen, it undergoes rigorous testing by her favorite taste testers, her daughters Keiko and Gemma.Whether you need favors for your wedding, office party platters, or just something sweet for any occasion, Me & U Cookies is here to make it that much more delicious. Me & U cookies are the perfect gift for anyone.Me & U Cookies is more than just a bakery; it's a testament to the power of simple, delicious treats to bring joy to people's lives. The launch of their new website, , marks a new chapter in sharing this joy with cookie enthusiasts everywhere, thanks to the exceptional design by Monograhm ( ).To explore Me & U Cookies' mouthwatering offerings and learn more about Miyuki Mirafiore's delectable creations, visit their website today.

Miyuki Mirafiore

Me & U Cookie Co.

+1 203 920-1552

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram