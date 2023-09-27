Impressionistic Paintings By Victoria Bond On Exhibit At Zoot Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zoo Gallery Presents Victoria Bond

Zoot Gallery Presents Victoria Bond

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world's largest organizations.

The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit presented by Victoria Bond's collection of works inspired by the American West.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit presented by Victoria Bond's collection of works inspired by the American West. Bond's impressionistic work captures the beauty and spirit of the outdoors with vivid colors, patterns and regional beauty of Yellowstone, mountain landscapes, barns and airport scenes. She transports the viewers to unique times and places, highlighting backlit clouds, reflections, and the late afternoon sun.The exhibit will be on view from October 3 through December 29, 2023. A public opening reception will be held on Friday, October 6th from 5-7 pm at Zoot Enterprises, featuring Spanish acoustic guitar by Michael DeLalla and catering by Ashley Griffin of Ranchman Charcuterie .Zoot is committed to championing the Montana art community. The corporate exhibit space is open to the public and hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as“...arguably the finest gallery space in the area.”All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgalleryor contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at .About ZootZoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection, and prevention, data acquisition, and more.

Carol Lehmann

Zoot Enterprises

+1 406-586-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn