INDIGO Biosciences Releases Cell-Based Luciferase Assay For The Human Adrenoreceptor Alpha 1A (ADRA1A)

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- State College, PA: INDIGO Biosciences announced today the release of a new cell-based reporter assay for the Human Adrenoreceptor Alpha 1A (ADRA1A) , a member of the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family.“Since ADRA1A has the potential to be neuroprotective, it offers an avenue of research for scientists involved in Alzheimer's disease or dementia research,” said Bruce Sherf, INDIGO's Chief Technology Officer,“and because ADRA1A is involved in glucose and lipid metabolism, this may also be of interest to researchers working on therapies related to diabetes.”The Human Adrenoreceptor Alpha 1A plays a key role within the sympathetic nervous system because it responds to the release of adrenaline (epinephrine and norepinephrine). It is present in smooth muscle tissues found in the brain, cardiac muscles, and the urinary tract. This response to adrenaline and presence in smooth muscle makes ADRA1A an excellent research target for neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). ADRA1A also plays a role in the regulation of blood pressure, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, and leptin secretion, indicating a valuable avenue for studies focused on diabetes.INDIGO's cell-based reporter assay kits allow researchers to eliminate weeks of cell-culture work while achieving superior sensitivity with reproducible results. INDIGO kits contain all supplies needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved reporter cells, optimized media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, a receptor-specific reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. INDIGO's proprietary CryoMiteTM cryo-preservation process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality, reproducible data quickly. There is no need for researchers to take the time to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.INDIGO's Human Adrenoreceptor Alpha A1 assay is available as an all-inclusive kit in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are available to accommodate high-throughput screening applications. INDIGO also performs this and all its receptor assays in its own lab as a convenient and economical service for researchers worldwide.About INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. INDIGO offers assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of industries, such as environmental research, drug discovery, academia, and contract research organizations. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services.

