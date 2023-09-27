(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ridgeworth Roofing Announces Ownership Transition as Rod Petrick Retires, Son Ryan Petrick Takes the Helm

- Ryan PetrickFRANKFORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- After more than four decades of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to excellence, Ridgeworth Roofing, a leading commercial and industrial roofing company, announces a significant change in ownership. Founder and industry veteran Rod Petrick is retiring, passing the torch to his son, Ryan Petrick, who is poised to lead the company into a new era of success.Under Rod's leadership, the company grew to become a trusted and highly successful player in the roofing industry. With a deep sense of gratitude and nostalgia, Rod Petrick shares his thoughts on this transition: "I look forward to his success. I believe he will do a great job, and I wish him all the luck in the world. I'll be here for him. The only thing that'll change is I won't be here daily."Stepping into his father's shoes, Ryan Petrick is excited about the opportunity to continue the legacy of excellence that Ridgeworth Roofing represents. He looks forward to leading the company and maintaining its standing as a respected leader in the roofing industry.Ryan expressed his thoughts on the transition: "I look forward to continuing the success that Ridgeworth has had and following in the footsteps of my grandfather and father as a respected leader for our company and roofing industry. Our company's transition into new ownership has been seamless. Rod has given me all the tools for success, and even with his retirement, he is still a valuable asset to myself and the company."Ridgeworth Roofing has a rich history dating back to its inception in 1974 when Robert Petrick and his wife, Barbara, founded the company. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for its quality workmanship, strong relationships, and unwavering commitment to its values. Today, the company stands as a testament to the dedication of the Petrick family and their enduring legacy.As Ridgeworth Roofing transitions to new ownership under Ryan Petrick, customers can expect the same level of quality, commitment, and dedication to excellence that the company has been known for over the years.For more information about Ridgeworth Roofing and its services, please visit .About Ridgeworth Roofing:Ridgeworth Roofing is a leading commercial and industrial roofing company founded in 1974 by Robert and Barbara Petrick. With a history of over four decades, Ridgeworth Roofing has established itself as a trusted name in the roofing industry, known for its high standards, exceptional customer service, and commitment to quality workmanship. Today, the company continues its legacy under the leadership of Ryan Petrick, the son of founder Rod Petrick, and remains dedicated to providing top-notch roofing solutions and maintaining the trust of its valued customers.

