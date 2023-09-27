Wall Street Firms For Girls: High Schooler Launches Podcast On Financial Careers And Literacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sophia ManzoNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sophia Manzo, a senior at Hunter College High School in New York City, launched Wall Street Firms for Girls earlier this year. Wall Street Firms for Girls is an informational podcast for college and high school girls where women professionals from Wall Street firms are interviewed on the inner workings of their positions and offer advice on how to get there.Inspired by her Student CEO position for Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), her school's program for high school girls interested in finance, Sophia created the podcast to help increase financial literacy in her community, raise interest in RTSWS, and inspire other young women to pursue a career in finance. Her interviewees are highly accomplished women from a range of backgrounds and financial careers, working anywhere from start-up funds to global investment firms. Through sharing their experiences and advice on career and professional development, the women executives help serve as role models for Sophia's listeners on the many paths and opportunities within a career in finance. Each episode consists of an educational segment on the interviewee's position and responsibilities, followed by an informational segment on a specific financial topic or advice on career growth.The young podcaster said, "I am a STEM student, so finance was not an area I was initially focused on. However, the accomplished women financial professionals I met through Rock The Street, Wall Street, and the program's lessons in disparities in terms of financial literacy, wages, and women's senior leadership representation inspired me to expand my passions." She continued, "Most states do not require financial literacy classes in high school, and the majority of students do not receive this education or exposure to a career in business at home. Through interviewing successful women in finance, I can help other students experience the same education and mentorship that inspired my interest in business. Further, by providing college and high school girls the opportunity to explore the many career possibilities in finance, I can contribute to creating a more diverse and inclusive financial future."Exercising the lessons from her podcast through first-hand experience, Sophia recently completed a summer internship at BlackRock; she credits its success to the lessons she learned from her interviewees.Sophia launched the podcast in May and already has six published episodes, with more soon to come. She develops, produces, and edits all of her podcast episodes.Wall Street Firms for Girls is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, PodBean, and Google Podcasts. To learn more about the podcast, please visit WallStreetFirmsforGirls!

