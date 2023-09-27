AIA Asheville Section Presents The 9Th Annual Climate Adaptive Design Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9th Annual Climate Adaptive Design Symposium in Asheville, NC. This year's theme is Regenerative Design

The Symposium Connecting Building and Climate Science Convenes Nov. 2 and 3 at The Collider, Asheville's epicenter for climate and environmental intelligence

- Cynthia R. Turner AIA, LEED AP BD+C and Associate Principal at LS3PASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This year's annual event focuses on Regenerative Design - including construction methods and technologies that attempt to produce a net-positive impact on the environment. The symposium incorporates problem-based learning and case studies showing practical applications of regenerative design that architects can employ, in public and private spaces, to lessen negative impacts and help reverse climate change.“This is the time and place for architects to lead on climate change,” says Cynthia R. Turner AIA, LEED AP BD+C and Associate Principal at LS3P, a leading design firm based in Asheville with projects throughout the Southeast region.“Architects leveraging regenerative design lead the charge for high-performance buildings that increase social, economic, and ecological well-being. We can provide the foundation for a transition to a more resilient, cleaner, and healthier future. It's the opportunity of our lifetime.”Keynote speaker is Bill Reed, AIA, and principal in Regenesis, author of numerous books on green design, including co-authorship of“Integrative Design Guide to Green Building,” and founding Board of Director of the US Green Building Council, a co-developer of the LEED Green Building Rating System. A leading thinker in the field of regenerative design, Bill will take attendees through real-world case studies and dive into regenerative concepts and process frameworks which have been shown to contribute positively to healing/'wholing' human-to-human and human-to-nature relationships.Other speakers include Jennifer Todd, AIA, NCARB, CPHC, Director of Regen CoLab at the Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Inc.; Philip M. Donovan, AIA LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, LFA a national director of regenerative design and a member of the Regen CoLab with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting; Zachary Schneider, PE, LEED AP BD+C, CXA, LC, Principal Engineer at CMTA; Stephan Robey, PE, Electrical Engineer at CMTA; Montana Eck, the Director of Physical Climate Risk and Resiliency at Mastercard; Laura Stevens, a senior climate scientist at the NC Institute for Climate Studies and co-author of the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4), NOAA's State Climate Summaries, and the North Carolina Climate Science Report.The Collider and CASE Consultants international, the Asheville section of American Institute of Architects, the Green Built Alliance, and sponsors Altura Architects, CMTA, and LS3P are excited for this ninth-year collaboration.This year's event will also honor Bill Langdon, who passed away in 2022. Bill was a pioneer in sustainable urbanism as both principal at William Langdon Architecture and past president of AIA Asheville. Among his many impacts to both Asheville and the greater architectural community, he helped found the Asheville Design Center, a local non-profit fostering "Connected-Livable Communities" and served as a catalyst for collaboration with The Collider. Bill said it best about the AIA symposium,“We must educate our members and others about how to design with the changing climate in mind. This symposium is one of the best places to hear directly from climate and building scientists.”AIA Asheville is establishing the William K. Langdon, Jr. Scholarship for students and young professionals to forward Bill's vision for more sustainable, habitable, and regenerative build environments. This year's award value is $500 and includes free attendance to the Symposium.AIA North Carolina associate members and architect members who have been licensed less than 10 years are eligible to apply. AIA North Carolina will select the awardee who most embodies Bill's legacy and will administer the grant. For more information on how to apply, please contact , or look for a separate press release coming soon.Pre-Conference Event - Thursday, Nov 2, 5:15 – 7pm. Jennifer Todd and Philip Donovan share their experience developing the Little Diversified Architectural Consulting Regen CoLab and ways to integrate climate-responsive design principles into architectural projects. One AIA HSW Continuing Education credit hour is expected. Free to the public, donations accepted.Conference - Friday 8:15am - 4:45pm. Registration costs for the event, which includes a light breakfast and lunch, starts at $175 for AIA members; $205 for non-members. Student and government discounts are available. HSW Continuing Education Units are available from multiple professional societies. Space is limited and pre-registration is strongly encouraged.Find more details and a link to register at 9th Annual Climate Adaptive Design Symposium - Where Building Science meets Climate Science. Architects with questions may also contact AIA Asheville at .

