“Katherine Meets Toni” Earns Tripadvisor's Prestigious Award As A“Hidden Gem Restaurant” For 2023

The cozy bar at Katherine Meets Toni

The Orange + Daisy = Marigold cocktail (gin, chamomile, orange blossom, elderflower, honey, grapefruit, lemon) is a beloved milk-wash based cocktail

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Katherine Meets Toni receives TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Best of the Best - Restaurants 2023 Award and earns recognition as a Hidden Gem Restaurant in the U.S.The prestigious award from TripAdvisor stands as a testament to the exceptional success and unwavering commitment to excellence displayed by Katherine Meets Toni. The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best accolades are a celebration of restaurants based on authentic feedback from patrons, showcasing the remarkable dining experiences that have captivated the hearts of visitors. In a nation renowned for its culinary treasures, the United States boasts an array of lesser-known gems waiting to be discovered, and Katherine Meets Toni has emerged as one such treasure, capturing the attention of discerning food enthusiasts and becoming a sought-after dining reservation within the vibrant culinary landscape of New York City.Restaurateur Tony Park, the visionary behind QB Hospitality brands (Angelina Bakery, Antoya BBQ, Anto, Wangbi), saw these awards not as a culmination but as a catalyst for further innovation within his Midtown Manhattan establishment. After carefully analyzing the TripAdvisor reviews, it became evident that Katherine Meets Toni held a special place in the hearts of couples seeking romantic dining experiences. In response, Park orchestrated a transformation of the restaurant's interior, optimizing it for intimate gatherings. The spacious, community-style seating was replaced with an array of smaller tables, creating an ideal setting for couples to savor exquisite cocktails and share delectable culinary creations. A couple's swing was constructed outside the restaurant, inviting couples to sit together and share in the celebration of love.These enhancements also marked Tony Park's commitment to elevating Katherine Meets Toni, his first venture into the cocktail-forward segment. Collaborating with industry veteran Shigefumi“Shige” Kabashima (known for his work at Angel's Share and NR), Tony introduced a sophisticated cocktail program enriched with Japanese bartending techniques. Shige's signature style infuses elegance and craftsmanship into every cocktail, making Katherine Meets Toni an enticing destination for those seeking exceptional drinks in Herald Square.Inspired by Tony Park's Italian upbringing and Korean heritage, Chef Sunho Lim, hailing from the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant Al Coro and Marea, leads the culinary team, infusing the menu with a blend of Italian and Korean flavors into seafood appetizers, pastas and brick oven baked pizzas that delight the senses.Katherine Meets Toni is not just a restaurant; it is a destination where the art of gastronomy converges with the art of mixology, creating a sensory journey that continues to captivate diners and critics alike.

