For The Hollywood Sign's 100Th Anniversary - A Major Artwork Installed At Its Premier Selfie Vantage Point

A visitor taking a closer look at "Gloriette-R1" Photo: Phil Donohue

Gloriette-R1, colored in Synthetic Lettuce, in front of the Hollywood Sign. Photo: Phil Donohue

The view through the window of Gloriette-R1

Celebrating the Hollywood Sign's 100 years, The Last House on Mulholland presents a new sculpture by Office Kovacs at the sign's closest selfie spot.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Last House on Mulholland (LHOM) is excited to unveil a groundbreaking installation by designer Andrew Kovacs. The exhibition, entitled "Gloriette-R1," is a massive, yet whimsical modern sculpture on display now through 2024; coinciding with the concurrent centennial celebrations of L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Sign and its adjacent landmarked Hollywoodland neighborhood.Distinguished by its quirky and vibrant aesthetic, the work commands attention at almost 1/3 of the Hollywood Sign's mammoth dimensions. Re-mixed from meticulously selected, repurposed wood and corrugated metal found in Los Angeles, the construction pays homage to the original Hollywoodland Sign as much as the form draws inspiration from the enchanting storybook architecture of the neighborhood's earliest homes. The result reflects both landmarks' past, present, and futures, while simultaneously exploring the juxtaposition of a global icon with the charming homes just below.The work is a contemporary iteration of 12th-century French garden sculptures known as gloriettes, with "R1" signifying the predominant single-family zoning in Los Angeles. The installation is visible at the Mulholland Hwy. entrance to Griffith Park - 6101 Mulholland Hwy, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Parking is available in nearby Lake Hollywood Estates and the Innsdale Trail. No Smoking Anywhere."Since first seeing the unbuilt lot, I have often dreamed about building a house here... So, I love Andrew's work because it gives permission to the vista's hundreds of thousands of visitors to join me, imagining their own home here: like a 'Dreamhouse for Everyone.' Plus, the sculpture also looks like a movie set." said Steven Alper, Principal at LHOM, who commissioned the piece specifically for the popular Hollywood destination. It's a welcoming addition to the Sign's landscape and poised to enchant selfie enthusiasts, art and architecture fans, and visitors of all backgrounds.ANDREW KOVACS is a Los Angeles-based designer and educator whose work has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, A+U, Perspecta, Metropolis, and Domus. Kovacs is the creator and curator of Archive of Affinities, a highly regarded social media feed showcasing architectural hidden gems. His design studio, Office Kovacs , undertakes projects including books, exhibitions, installations, interiors, homes, speculative proposals, and public competitions. Notable works: Colossal Cacti, Coachella Music Festival, 2019; Rainbow Forest, Athens, Georgia, 2021; and Subperobject Arch, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2022.THE LAST HOUSE ON MULHOLLAND (LHOM) is unbuilt land, zoned for one single-family hillside home, right in front of the Hollywood Sign. Unconventionally and globally visible, it is a unique platform for brand activations, including, eventually, a brand-inspired house. For further information, please visit .DX FABHOUSE is a custom design & fabrication house passionate about materiality, tactility, and smart building systems. Their flexibility brings all types of projects, from boutique hotels, studios, restaurant interiors, custom-made furniture, and art pieces to (now) gloriettes. Please visit DXFABHOUSEto talk about your next project.

