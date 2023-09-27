(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring two exclusive knitting patterns and a designer highlight, the Knotions newly released September issue brilliantly pays homage to different Nordic regions

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather turns colder, families dig into their wardrobes to find their hats, cowls, scarves, mitts, and mittens - but why not make them instead?

Knotions, the premier online knitting and crochet magazine just released its exclusive September Issue, featuring a beautiful Nordic theme that pays homage to the chilly Northern European regions and its rich culture.

Knotions Magazine Releases New September Issue as a Love Letter to Nordic Culture

For years

Knotions Magazine has set the standard for unparalleled craftsmanship and stunning designs - and the September 2023 issue is no exception. Featuring two new and exclusive knitting patterns, readers will become captivated by unique Nordic inspirations and designer focus. The patterns include a beautiful cowl in traditional motifs from the Fana region, using Double Knitting, and a pair of Fingerless Mitts using Stranded Knitting and depicting a Finnish sunset. Additionally, the September issue will showcase another set of Stitchopedias, focused on Nordic knitting.

The designer focus will highlight Artesanitarium (Annina), a Finland-based designer and frequent contributor to Knotions Magazine. Since 2017 Artesanitarium has had designs featured in 12 other issues of the magazine, plus the upcoming Invitation-Only issue.

Knotions was created to bridge the gap between education and accessibility for crafters of all experience levels. As the founder of Knotions, Jody Richards aims to help readers gain a deep-rooted understanding of how yarn crafts work, and stay up-to-date on all the latest and most trendy releases in patterns, yarns, and accessories.

"I'm thrilled to showcase these beautiful designs inspired by the Nordic region! This area is so deeply intertwined into knitting traditions, so I'm surprised it's taken us this long to focus on it. I'm always excited to learn new things whenever we have a new Knotions theme, and in this case I was surprised at just how colorful the sunsets really are in the Nordic region. So surprised that I even sent Annina (the designer of the mitts) a few pictures and asked her if they were real!" – Jody Richards, Knotions Founder

Knotions proudly offers online patterns and tutorials at a la carte pricing to eager crafters where they are at, and at whatever experience level fits their needs. Premium content is available in a monthly membership where members receive all six editions of the magazine throughout the year. To celebrate the September Nordic Issue, Knotions is proud to offer a limited-time savings bundle for readers to receive every pattern in the issue, rather than a la carte, by visiting



To learn more about Knotions, please visit:



About Knotions

Knotions is a premier online knitting and crochet magazine that comes out six times per year, in February, April, June, September, November, and December. Knotions was founded by Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter, crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter to bring joy to like-minded people and help others craft smarter. The website features hundreds of a la carte patterns and tutorials for countless knitting and crochet projects, and the magazine houses exclusive members-only premium content. Every pattern is tech edited before being published and support is offered for all patterns where needed.

