Enzyme Stabilizer Market Expected To Reach US$ 6.2 Billion By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Enzyme Stabilizer Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% and should reach a value of US $6.2 Billion by late 2033.

Enzyme stabilizers are special substances or formulations that help enzymes stay active and effective for longer periods. They shield enzymes from factors like temperature changes and chemical exposure, preserving their potency. This leads to benefits like longer product shelf life, reduced production costs, and more consistent results. Enzyme stabilizers also ensure environmental compliance and regulatory adherence. They're adaptable to various industries, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels, and are crucial for safe enzyme transportation and storage.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:



The growth of the Enzyme Stabilizer Market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for enzymes across industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. As enzymes become increasingly indispensable in various applications, the need for effective stabilizers to prolong their shelf life and activity is on the rise.

Key Takeaways:





Food and Beverage industries are expected to lead a global demand outlook and evolving consumer preferences have been pushing F&B companies to continually innovate.

Liquid Enzyme stabilizers are expected to account for the leading market share. Moreover, the liquid form is high in demand from almost all end-use industries. The United States is expected to witness good growth due to the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms across the globe.

The Market is driven by escalating demand for enzymes in diverse industries, ongoing technological advancements in enzyme stabilization, and an increasing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Cargill Inc.

Ab Vickers UK

Sigma Aldrich (Merck)

Bitop

Biomol

Archer Daniels Midland USA

Roche Custom Biotech

Sun Chemical

Sorachim SA Bio World.

Market Competition

Prominent enzyme stabilizer suppliers are prioritizing obtaining approvals from regulatory bodies to advance the commercialization of their products and enhance their revenue-generating potential.



In June 2023, Amicus Therapeutics, a distinguished biotechnology company specializing in rare disease medication development and commercialization, announced European Commission (EC) approval for Opfolda (miglustat), an enzyme stabilizer for cipaglucosidase alfa. In 2021, Dupont introduced Axtra PHY, a phytase enzyme, to the Canadian market. This enzyme is designed to enhance the digestive health of animals.

Winning strategies



Leading companies in the market are focusing on creating stabilizers that not only keep enzymes active but also make them last longer, reducing the need for frequent replacements. This means that enzymes, which are essential in various industries, can remain effective for extended periods.

Offering stability testing services to clients is very important. This means providing assessments to see how well enzyme stabilizers work in their specific applications. This helps clients ensure that the stabilizers maintain optimal enzyme function over time. Companies that offer this service build trust and gain a competitive edge, as clients are more likely to choose their stabilizers for long-term use. It's important to focus on specialized areas or specific applications where enzyme stabilizers can provide special benefits. This means tailoring products to meet the unique needs of particular industries. By doing this, companies can stand out in their chosen niche, building trust with customers and opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Enzyme Stabilizer Market forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Enzyme Stabilizer Market Analysis By Product Type (Polyols, Sugars, Organic Osmolytes, Solvents, Amino Acids), By Source (Plants, Animal Starch, Labs), By End-use Application (Food Processing, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Agents (Detergents), Chemicals (Silk, Leather)), By Form (Powder & Granules, Liquid) and Region

Check out more studies related to Industry by Fact.MR:

Lactase Enzyme Market : Worldwide sales of lactase enzymes are projected to increase from a market valuation of US$ 742 million in 2023 and reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Coenzyme Q10 Market : The global coenzyme market is estimated to be valued at US$ 689.5 million in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 1,381.9 million by the end of 2033.

Dairy Enzymes Market : The global dairy enzymes market stands at US$ 813.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 1.72 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market report and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog





Tags Enzyme Stabilizer Market