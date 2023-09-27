Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The powder coatings market size is expected to reach $24.79 billion by 2027, with a 6.7% CAGR, as per TBRC's Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023.

The powder coatings market is driven by reduced VOC-producing products. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, BASF, Axalta, Kansai Nerolac, Jotun, IFS Coatings, Valspar, Asian Paints, RPM International.

Powder Coatings Market Segments

.By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

.By Coating Method: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed

.By End Userr Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, Other End-User Applications

.By Geography: The global powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Powder coating is a finishing process that keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form. Powder coating is a technique that generally involves coating an entity with free-flowing, dry powder electrostatically and then curing it under heat or with ultraviolet light.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Powder Coatings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

