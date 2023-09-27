Blockchain Services Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain Service Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 'Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 ,' published by The Business Research Company, offers a comprehensive repository of insights that comprehensively covers the blockchain services market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the blockchain services market is expected to reach a substantial valuation of $19.76 billion by 2027, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.2%.

The growth of the blockchain services market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology within organizations, which necessitates services for network and infrastructure management. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the blockchain services market. Key industry players in blockchain services market space include IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Stratis, Baidu, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Trending Blockchain Services Market Trend

A notable trend in the blockchain services market is the rising interest in quantum computing, which has the potential to address challenges in delivering blockchain services. Quantum computing leverages quantum-mechanical phenomena such as superposition and quantum entanglement for computation. This technology employs qubits to store and process vast amounts of data exponentially faster and with lower energy consumption compared to conventional computers that use bits.

Blockchain Services Market Segments

.By Component: Tools, Services

.By End-use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Other End-Uses

.By Application: Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Other Applications

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that involves the implementation of a distributed database accessible to all users over a network. Each user can add new data records (blocks) with timestamps that cannot be altered. Each new block becomes an integral part of a universally accessible ledger. Blockchain technology ensures data authentication by preventing alterations in older data blocks while allowing users to continue adding new data blocks. This security feature renders manipulation of data, such as forging documents or transactions, virtually impossible.

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The blockchain services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

