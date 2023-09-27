Mental Health Watchdog Seminar: Suicide Prevention, Psychedelics And Veteran Rights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Diane Stein, President CCHR FloridaCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), is hosting a seminar on what our veterans face today and the sometimes dangerous solutions that are offered up as help. The seminar is complimentary and will be held on Saturday the 30th at 109 N. Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater.“With the recent news that psychedelics are now being explored for the treatment of veterans it is more important than ever for veterans to know their rights when it comes to their mental health,” says Diane Stein, president of CCHR in Florida.Since the war on terror began in 2001, 7,057 military have died in the line of duty – compare that to over 30,000 soldiers and veterans combined that have committed suicide between 2005 and 2018.This tremendous discrepancy demands answers to certain questions such as how could it be that more than four times more vets and soldiers have killed themselves, than soldiers that were killed in action and is there a hidden influence that could have contributed to this terrible reality?“For years psychiatrists have been infiltrating the military with their various diagnoses and psychotropic drugs ,” says Diane Stein.“Psychiatric treatment is the hidden influence.”While a direct correlation cannot be made to account for all the suicides, it is apparent that the usual course of treatment, which normally involves psychiatric drugs, has not prevented veterans and soldiers from taking their own lives.“There are solutions that don't involve unproven and dangerous drug treatments,” says Stein.“But these alternative treatments don't generally have an abundance of advertising dollars backing them like the pharmaceutical industry.”The psychotropic drug industry is one of the most lucrative in the world. For example, the global antipsychotic drugs market is projected to grow from $15.50 billion in 2022 to $24.74 billion by 2029. Advertising dollars for psychotropic drugs tend to drown out the voices of non-drug alternative treatments.”For more information or to reserve a seat for the seminar, please call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR's mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice:“Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the 'free world' tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of 'mental health,'” he wrote in March 1969.SOURCES:[1][2][3][4][5][6] High Suicide Rates among United States Service Members and Veterans of the Post 9/11 Wars[7] DRUGGING THE AMERICAN SOLDIER-MILITARY'S RELIANCE ON POWERFUL PSYCH DRUGS[8] THE HIDDEN ENEMY: INSIDE PSYCHIATRY'S COVERT AGENDA[9] Military Suicide Rates Are at an All-Time High; Here's How We're Trying to Help[10][11]

