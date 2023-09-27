A New Sawhorse Built To Work By BORA® Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool , a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, introduces a new sawhorse line.
"The all-new BORA® Workhorses are built to undertake any task on the job site."
BORA Tool launches new Workhorse line - Workhorse X - PM-3350, and Workhorse XT - PM-3360
Is your horse built to work? The all-new BORA® Workhorse X and BORA® Workhorse XT are built to undertake any task on the job site. Their durable steel construction is designed to withstand and thrive in rugged environments. With a heavy-duty weight capacity of 2,700 lbs. per pair, over 100 lbs. per pair more than leading competitors, these sturdy sawhorses are reliable for any project. Use the pre-drilled end brackets and top beam to create a sacrificial top and attach 2x4 material to connect two Workhorses and create a sturdy workstation. Long day on the job? Treat yourself with the built-in bottle opener on the Workhorse end bracket.
"At BORA®, we live in the work stand category and strive to deliver rock-solid performance for our users. The new Workhorse X and Workhorse XT deliver on that goal and provide pro level features and performance," said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.
Key Features of the new Workhorse include:
Supports 2,700 lbs. per sawhorse pair Heavy-duty steel construction Easy latch-release setup 4-inch height adjustment available on
For a complete list of retailers, visit boratoolor call 248-588-0395.
About
BORA® Tool
BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
For review requests or questions,
contact
[email protected]
(248) 588-0395.
SOURCE BORA Tool
