Burns & Levinson Hosts Seventh Annual State Of The Cannabis Industry Conference On October 16, 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson
will host its seventh
annual "State of the Cannabis Industry" conference, which will focus on cutting-edge
issues in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry, on
October 16, 2023, from
8:00 a.m. to
6:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held at the
Westin Waltham Boston.
A live stream option will also be available. Continue Reading
The conference will feature
a wide range of national experts and industry
leaders including
an in-depth conversation
with
Joe
Campanelli, Chairman, President and
CEO of Needham Bank, one of the country's most active lenders in the cannabis industry, and Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of
TerrAscend, a pioneer in the cannabis industry. Other highlights include sessions on navigating restructurings, workouts and distressed M&A;
accessing capital markets in a down market; and brand/branding strategies. A CEO roundtable
will explore what keeps cannabis executives up at night and will
feature
Terry Fitch, CEO of Good Day Farm; Laurie Holcomb, CEO of Gold Flora;
Jon Levine, President and CEO of MariMed Inc.; Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse Holdings
Inc.;
and Darren Weiss, President of Verano.
"The
cannabis industry
is at a critical juncture.
The current realities of market
saturation, lack of capital, over leveraging, growing expenditures, and onerous taxation are going to continue to
create challenges for cannabis operators and investors.
However, relief through safe banking or rescheduling would create some relief, but would it be enough.
This year, our industry experts will be sharing ideas and solutions related to these many economic stressors, as well as looking at the
myriad
opportunities
that exist in this new market,"
said
Frank A. Segall,
Founder and Chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson.
"We are the only major law firm
to develop a dedicated cannabis
conference, and this event has become
a best-in-class forum and networking
platform
for
top
cannabis
experts
around
the
country to share their guidance
and
insight.
There has never been
a more important time to
bring thought leaders together to
address the
pressing issues
our
entire industry is confronting," added Scott Moskol,
Co-Founder and Co-Chair of
Burns
& Levinson's
Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group.
The current conference sponsors include gold sponsors HUB International and
Needham Bank, joined by
KindTap;
Marcum
LLP; North Easton Savings Bank;
Opus Consulting: CPower;
CRB Monitor,
Elevate Northeast;
Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC;
Shield Compliance;
Northern Bank;
AAF CPAs; and
Withum.
Burns & Levinson was one of the first major Boston corporate law firms to develop a dedicated cannabis business practice over 10 years ago to advise cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring,
capital raises,
M&A,
investment structuring, regulatory matters, workouts, receiverships, ABCs, and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry.
The firm is also among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets
in the cannabis market.
