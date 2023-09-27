Burns & Levinson Hosts Seventh Annual State Of The Cannabis Industry Conference On October 16, 2023

Burns & Levinson's seventh annual“State of the Cannabis Industry” conference will focus on cutting-edge issues in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.

The conference will feature

a wide range of national experts and industry

leaders including

an in-depth conversation

with

Joe

Campanelli, Chairman, President and

CEO of Needham Bank, one of the country's most active lenders in the cannabis industry, and Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of

TerrAscend, a pioneer in the cannabis industry. Other highlights include sessions on navigating restructurings, workouts and distressed M&A;

accessing capital markets in a down market; and brand/branding strategies. A CEO roundtable

will explore what keeps cannabis executives up at night and will

feature

Terry Fitch, CEO of Good Day Farm; Laurie Holcomb, CEO of Gold Flora;

Jon Levine, President and CEO of MariMed Inc.; Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse Holdings

Inc.;

and Darren Weiss, President of Verano.

"The

cannabis industry

is at a critical juncture.

The current realities of market

saturation, lack of capital, over leveraging, growing expenditures, and onerous taxation are going to continue to

create challenges for cannabis operators and investors.

However, relief through safe banking or rescheduling would create some relief, but would it be enough.

This year, our industry experts will be sharing ideas and solutions related to these many economic stressors, as well as looking at the

myriad

opportunities

that exist in this new market,"

said

Frank A. Segall,

Founder and Chair of the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson.

"We are the only major law firm

to develop a dedicated cannabis

conference, and this event has become

a best-in-class forum and networking

platform

for

top

cannabis

experts

around

the

country to share their guidance

and

insight.

There has never been

a more important time to

bring thought leaders together to

address the

pressing issues

our

entire industry is confronting," added Scott Moskol,

Co-Founder and Co-Chair of

Burns

& Levinson's

Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group.

The current conference sponsors include gold sponsors HUB International and

Needham Bank, joined by

KindTap;

Marcum

LLP; North Easton Savings Bank;

Opus Consulting: CPower;

CRB Monitor,

Elevate Northeast;

Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC;

Shield Compliance;

Northern Bank;

AAF CPAs; and

Withum.

Burns & Levinson was one of the first major Boston corporate law firms to develop a dedicated cannabis business practice over 10 years ago to advise cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring,

capital raises,

M&A,

investment structuring, regulatory matters, workouts, receiverships, ABCs, and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry.

The firm is also among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets

in the cannabis market.



For more information about the conference and to register, click here .

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristen Weller at

[email protected] .

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at

.



