Coordinating Pet Costumes, Heirloom Pumpkins Expected To Be Among Top Halloween Trends This Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Meijer is stocking up on the latest trends, including locally-grown and heirloom pumpkins, as well as coordinating dog and human costumes for pet parents who want to dress up with their pooches. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is also offering great value on kids' costumes to help families stick to the budget and expanding its already strong selection of trendy seasonal décor with new products, like haunted farmhouse mantel displays and Wagon Kits to ensure little ones can ride around the neighborhood in style.

"Halloween is such a fun celebration for friends and families, and Meijer is here to make that fun a bit easier on parents' time and wallets," said Lynette Ackley, Meijer Group Vice President of Health & Beauty, Consumables & Hardlines. "As a one-stop-shop, families can make Meijer their Halloween destination for décor, candy, party supplies and costumes for everyone – even their favorite four-legged friends – at an increased value."

Costumes



Pet Costumes : Dressing up with a pet is a hot trend for 2023, and Meijer has options for any size furry friend to complement their owner, with 14 total dog costumes in sizes small to extra-large. Meijer has coordinating adult ketchup and mustard costumes to pair with a pup-sized hotdog costume, as well as matching pumpkin costumes for a human and their pooch. New this year are adjustable fasteners on all costumes to provide better fit and comfort for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Adults:

Costumes for adults continue to grow in popularity, with onesies and ponchos remain a favorite due to their warmth and ease of use. New this year for adults are cow, lobster, unicorn and skeleton onesies, as well as "over the clothes" skeleton and ghost ponchos. The retailer also expanded their selection of accessories like makeup, masks and wigs for those who want to create a DIY costume.

Pre-Teen : Monster High, Star Wars, Minecraft and Harry Potter are among the top licensed options for older kids. as well as evergreen options like vampires and witches.

Kids:

Bluey, Paw Patrol, Spidey, Baby Shark and Disney Princesses are popular choices in licensed costumes. Perennial favorites for kids include skeleton, witch and mermaid.

Infants/Toddlers:

Costumes for this age range are designed to be warm and easy for parents to get on and off, including a dog, ladybug, triceratops, monster and tiger. Other non-licensed options include a horse "rider" costume, firefighter, pirate, witch, unicorn and fairy.

Wagon Kits: New this year are wagon kits, designed to decorate a wagon or cart for youngsters who need a lift from house to house. Options include a firetruck, pirate ship and a carriage to transport young firefighters, pirates and princesses. Adaptive: Last year, Meijer introduced adaptive costumes designed to be accessible, featuring Velcro and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, as well as inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces. Adaptive costumes are back this year with new options like a race car driver and a firefighter, as well as a princess and returning favorite, a mermaid.

Pumpkins:



Jack-O'-Lanterns : Meijer expects to sell more than 1 million pumpkins across the retailer's six-state footprint this year. Meijer jack-o'-lanterns are grown locally, supporting farms in Michigan and Ohio.

Heirloom and Ornamental Pumpkin and Gourds : Last year, Meijer stores saw a 60 percent increase in sales of ornamental pumpkins and gourds, with consumers opting for trendy options like white pumpkins to complement their home décor, and that trend is expected to continue this year. Pumpkin Carving Kits:

For those who want to improve carving skills, new pumpkin carving kits are available with traditional designs, as well as special options like "Stranger Things"-themed kits.

Trending Décor Themes:



Haunted Farmhouse:

Changing up a mantel display for the season is an easy way to add holiday flair, and new spooky farmhouse décor, like pumpkins, cats, owls and skeletons with floral, wood, and metal details can add a fresh spin on classic Halloween kitsch. Creepy Garden:

Bring the outdoors in with décor inspired by trendy yet sophisticated color palettes using moody dark greens & matte black with accents of dull metallics. Décor such as moss and floral-covered skulls, along with carnivorous plants, rats and bugs, can help set a creepy mood.

Entertaining:



Party Snacks: Fall Frederik's flavors are hitting shelves, with new products, including Pumpkin Pie and Apple Pie Almonds, as well as Chai Tea, Pumpkin Spice and White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie caramels.

Novelty Candy: Customers will find new specialty Meijer-brand treats in stores this year, like chocolate eyeballs and spooky monster faces, along with Sour Jelly Pumpkins and Gummi candy corn mix. Specialty Beverages: Meijer is the exclusive retailer for two new Michigan cider products this year: Half gallons of Salted Caramel Cider from Armada, Mich.-based Blake Farms and Sparkling Honey Crisp Cider from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Vander Mill.

