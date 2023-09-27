Acronis Welcomes ECMSI As New #Teamup Partner For The Cleveland Cavaliers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, and Executive Computer Management Solutions Inc. (ECMSI), are pleased to announce their official partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The partnership will enhance the NBA team's cyber protection posture by using Acronis' advanced technology solutions to protect critical data and systems. Acronis' #TeamUp partner program exclusively offers managed service providers (MSPs), like ECMSI, an opportunity to join forces with global sports teams to keep their data safe and stay #CyberFit.



“We are excited to partner with Acronis – a highly respected and experienced global leader in technology services,” said Mike Conley, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at the Cleveland Cavaliers.“With the help of the local IT provider ECMSI to better manage our critical business infrastructure and detect anomalies across our ever-growing tech stack.”

Through the #TeamUp partnership, ECMSI will support the Cleveland Cavaliers with Advanced Management for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud along with co-managed support. ECMSI will also provide the Cleveland Cavaliers with integration and support services for Acronis disaster recovery services. The partnership will provide the managed service provider (MSP) with powerful sports marketing and business development opportunities including attendance at networking events, case studies, and more.

“It's an incredible honor and a privilege to be the trusted Acronis partner to support the Cleveland Cavaliers,” said Ralph Blanco, CEO/President of ECMSI.“We're looking forward to working with this great organization and I believe that together in this #TeamUp program, Acronis and ECMSI will provide best-in-class cloud backup, protection, and disaster recovery services to the Cleveland Cavaliers. All for one and one for all!”

The collaboration involving ECMSI, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Acronis represents a momentous achievement in Acronis' #TeamUp mission to equip professional sports teams with world-class cybersecurity and data protection solutions. Through the Acronis #TeamUp initiative, MSPs gain an unparalleled platform to exhibit their prowess and competencies to a global community of sports fans.

"The latest #TeamUp partnership with ECMSI and the Cleveland Cavaliers underscores Acronis' unwavering dedication to bolstering the cybersecurity defenses of professional sports teams,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley.“As part of our #TeamUp program, we are thrilled to announce this latest partnership and support the Cleveland Cavaliers with a suite of data protection solutions that will enable them to reach a secure digital landscape. Together, we embrace the challenge of safeguarding their valuable assets, ensuring the team can focus on the game with cybersecurity confidence."

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2016 NBA Champions and the 2007, 2015-2018 Eastern Conference champions. The team plays and operates Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The Cavaliers are frequently recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his Family of Companies have now invested over $1.6 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of ROCK, the For-More-Than-Profit Family Office for the Gilberts and their Family of Companies. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

About ECMSI

Executive Computer Management Solutions Inc (ECMSI), founded in 1999, is a trusted and accountable managed IT service provider delivering infrastructure IT solutions that focus on security, reliability, disaster recovery, and productivity for their partners. Based out of Struthers, Ohio, a suburb of Youngstown, ECMSI leads its team and partners with the core values of: Empathy, communication, modesty, services, and integrity. With a team of certified technical and security members, ECMSI has continued to grow into additional locations and offer business and IT Strategy events for local businesses. ECMSI was named to CRN Magazine's MSP 500 List in 2021 for the Pioneer 250 award, as well as 2022 for the Security 100 award. To learn more about ECMSI, visit: .

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup , disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

