Keeping Students Safe And Sober On The Roads With New School Program From MADD Canada And KAG Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and KAG Canada are putting safe and sober driving on this year's lesson plan, with a set of School Program presentations that will be seen by hundreds of thousands of students across Canada.



MADD Canada's School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students. Each video presentation features a fictionalized story, followed by real-life stories from victims of impaired driving.

“With our School Program we want students to understand that driving impaired can result in tragic outcomes and can change their lives forever,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock.“Most importantly, we want them to know that they each have the power to prevent it by making responsible choices and by planning ahead.”

MADD Canada and KAG Canada joined students and staff at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Edmonton today for a special screening of Over The Edge. The program shows the story of 17-year-old Sam, who moves back to her hometown to live with her Dad while her Mom travels for work. At a party to celebrate Sam's homecoming, she reunites with her two best friends, Kat and Adam, and meets Kat's friend, Steve. The group catches up while drinking and smoking cannabis. Things quickly get out of hand when Kat divulges a secret, and Sam and Adam leave. Knowing she shouldn't drive, Sam calls her Dad to pick them up. The next morning, Sam and her Dad decide to go fishing. On the way, Sam gets a text from Kat saying that Steve is driving impaired. Sam and her Dad agree to pick Kat up at a nearby gas station, and Sam calls the police to report Steve's impaired driving. Suddenly, a crash happens, changing all of their lives forever.

As the National Sponsor of the School Program, KAG Canada is supporting the delivery of the School Program, and its life-saving message, at schools across Canada.

“This is a compelling cause for KAG as we have thousands of professional drivers on the roads 24/7 throughout North America,” said Grant Mitchell, KAG President and Chief Operating Officer.“We are proud of our partnership with MADD Canada as we work together to raise awareness and help provide education to the motoring public about the irreversible impact of impaired driving.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada's School Program strives to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about the impact of impaired driving and equipping students with the knowledge and motivation to prevent it.

All School Programs will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators' Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the whole school year.

To see a clip of MADD Canada's School Program: maddyouth.ca

A bout MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

About KAG Canada

KAG Canada is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider. Their company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul's Hauling, Kentrax Transport, Connectrans Logistics Ltd., and Valley West Transport. Since 1964, KAG Canada has grown from a small fleet based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. Through their hauling companies under KAG Canada, they have 60-years of experience and serve over 600 customers in the agriculture, petroleum, energy sector and mining industries. Their Northern based company, RTL Construction, specializes in civil and industrial construction. KAG Canada is one team driven to make a difference. Visit to learn more.





Tags youth education School Program youth and impaired driving impaired driving prevention alcohol cannabis