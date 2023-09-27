Green Market Report Names Kim Prince Of Proven Media A 2023 Notable Leader In Cannabis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kim Prince, CEO and Founder of Proven MediaPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Proven Media, one of the country's leading marketing communication and public relations firms serving the cannabis industry, today announced that Kim Prince, the company's CEO and founder, was named a 2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis by the Green Market Report.Per the Green Market Report, a national publication that focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry, the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis have all demonstrated a willingness to effect meaningful change in a dynamic industry. Their innovation, drive, and leadership help move the market forward while navigating a wide range of challenges thrown in their directions.Prince has spent the last several years guiding her team to implement successful communications strategies that result in national cannabis and mainstream media visibility for her clients. She is nationally recognized as a cannabis public relations pioneer and, under Prince's leadership, her team has secured cannabis features for clients in multiple national publications and speaking engagements on dozens of stages across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. She also serves as the director of public relations for the Marijuana Industry Trade Association-AZ (MITA-AZ).“Only 22 percent of women hold executive level roles in the cannabis industry, so to be named among the Notable Leaders in Cannabis nationally – many whom are women – is a true honor,” Prince said.Green Market Report's Notable Leaders in Cannabis is part of a time-honored Crain's program that recognizes leaders across a range of industries for their success and accomplishments, both in their field and in their communities. To learn more about Prince's honor in the publication, visit .Proven Media represents private and publicly traded cannabis companies nationwide. They are known for strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and conference promotion. For information, visit provenmedia.com.###About Proven MediaProven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm by the Observer, and one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal's“Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.

