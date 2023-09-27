Orange County Plastic Surgeon On The Benefits Of BOTOX® Cosmetic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laguna Beach plastic surgeon Daniel C. Mills discusses the benefits and uses of BOTOX® Cosmetic, which is frequently featured at top practices and medical spas.

Dr. Daniel C. Mills – an Orange County plastic surgeon with over three decades of experience – has offered BOTOX® Cosmetic at his practice for many years. This non-surgical neurotoxin injectable is among the most popular minimally invasive options for facial rejuvenation in the cosmetic industry, Dr. Mills states. Patients typically undergo BOTOX® Cosmetic injections every three to four months, he continues, with each session usually taking 15 minutes at the longest.Composed of a diluted form of botulinum toxin type A, BOTOX® Cosmetic was designed to temporarily relax muscles in the treated area, making it ideal for many patients who want to address dynamic wrinkles (i.e., wrinkles caused by repetitive facial movements). According to Dr. Mills, the treatment can combat the appearance of frown lines, crow's feet, jowls, marionette lines, and other common aesthetic concerns. Due to its tendency to produce noticeable results (especially in the hands of a qualified medical professional), BOTOX® Cosmetic is sometimes considered a non-surgical alternative to a browlift , says Dr. Mills; however, he also notes that unlike those of a surgical procedure, the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic are temporary.While BOTOX® Cosmetic is arguably best known as an aesthetic treatment, it can also treat certain medical issues, Dr. Mills continues. For instance, BOTOX® injections can help control excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis). Additionally, the injectable can combat migraines, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD), and spasms in the eyes, neck, and elsewhere.Moreover, Dr. Mills encourages any patient who is interested in BOTOX® Cosmetic to consult with an experienced provider. Finding a qualified plastic surgeon or nurse injector, he states, can greatly increase chances of satisfactory results and a safe procedure.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified Orange County plastic surgeon noted for his devotion to patient satisfaction. He has served as President of both the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Mills is the author of numerous publications covering a broad range of medical research topics and reconstructive techniques, and he is regularly invited to present at elite plastic surgery conferences around the world. At the Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute, Dr. Mills performs sought-after surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, breasts, and body.

