Brent Mcmahon's New My Fifteen Minutes Podcast Spotlights Distinctive Personalities And Cultural“It” People

- Brent McMahon, My Fifteen Minutes Podcast Founder and HostLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- My Fifteen Minutes Podcast by serial entrepreneur Brent McMahon launches today on all major podcast platforms. In My Fifteen Minutes, McMahon uncovers distinctive personalities, extraordinary experiences and cultural“it” people sharing inspiring stories that shaped their lives.The first episode kicks off with Zach Southall of Charity on Wheels based in Orange County in Southern California. McMahon explores Southall's musical background and the journey to start a charity for homeless outreach along with the eye-opening challenges and the relationships built along the way.“I thoroughly enjoy delving into a person's background to learn about their moments of brilliance, unique experiences and brushes with fame – their 15 minutes,” says Brent McMahon, My Fifteen Minutes Podcast founder and host.“I believe listeners will gain inspiration hearing our guests' personal anecdotes about the obstacles they have overcome.”McMahon says his inspiration for the podcast loosely comes from artist Andy Warhol memorably saying, "In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes." McMahon's brushes with fame and interesting twists and turns of life while building successful companies and working on his love of fitness also played into starting the podcast.He goes on to say,“You don't have to be a star to have your moment of fame. Everyone has a captivating story and I'm excited to give them a platform to share it.”McMahon is a serial entrepreneur, business consultant and investor. His success comes from building businesses from nothing and turning them into multimillion-dollar companies. Known for turning McMahon's RV into a national powerhouse in the recreational vehicle industry, McMahon also successfully built and sold Greenlife Botanix, a CBD skincare company. More recently, McMahon started BMMC, a business consultancy. He has served as a business advisor to Revenant MJ, a cannabis brand led by NFL champions Jim McMahon and Kyle Turley along with former McMahon's RV executive Mike Lankford.Listeners can subscribe to Brent McMahon's My Fifteen Minutes on all major podcasting platforms and at myfifteenmin, where listeners can also suggest future guests or apply to become a future guest.

