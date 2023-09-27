Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Business Outlook 2031 | To Reach $10.4 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The aluminum cladding panels market size was valued at $6.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031. Increasing population and urbanization are the major factors that drive demand for residential and non-residential buildings such as apartment buildings, office buildings, and institutional buildings, which often use some kind of façade. This positively influences the aluminum cladding panels market.

Commonly observed types of aluminum cladding panels are solid aluminum panels, aluminum composite panels, and others. Out of these, the aluminum composite panels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its cheaper price and wide-scale availability.

On the basis of types of thickness, the market is segregated into 3mm, 4mm, and 6mm thick panels. Out of these, the 4mm segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to its relatively cheaper price, yet higher practicality. Furthermore, aluminum cladding panels are typically utilized in both, the exterior and interior of the building. Hence, on the basis of application, the aluminum cladding panels market is segmented on the basis of exterior and interior.

Out of these, the exterior segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, owing to the wide-scale applicability of aluminum cladding panels on the exterior profile of the buildings.

On the basis of sales, the market is segmented into new construction and replacement. Out of these, the new construction segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to the different end users of aluminum cladding panels which includes residential and non-residential. Among these, the residential segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR, owing to increasing urbanization. The market is mainly driven by the growth in the commercial and residential real estate markets, recovery in the construction industry, and an increase in spending on home remodeling and building maintenance.

Top Players:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the aluminum cladding panels such as Alucoil, Aluminium Specialties Group Pty Ltd., Arconic Corporation, CSP Architectural, Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Alucomat), Mbond Manufacturer Sdn Bhd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mulk Holdings International (Alubond U.S.A.), Schweiter Technologies AG (3A Composites), and Valcan. Major players have adopted product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the aluminum cladding panels offerings.

Key Findings Of The Study

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging aluminum cladding panels market trends and dynamics.

.Depending on the type, the aluminum composite panels segment dominated the aluminum cladding panels market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

.By thickness, the 4mm segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

.By application, the exterior segment dominated the aluminum cladding panels market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

.Depending on the sales, the new construction segment dominated the market share in 2021.

.By end user, the residential segment is expected to grow with the higher CAGR.

.Aluminum cladding panels market share for Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

.The key players within the aluminum cladding panels market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the aluminum cladding panels industry.

