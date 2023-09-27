Thrive PEO Named“Best HR Outsourcing Co.” For Third Straight Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tulsa business leaders gather to recognize to area's best companies.

Tulsa-Based PEO Thrives As Areas Best

- Jon ScogginsTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Thrive PEO , a boutique professional employer organization (PEO), announced today that the Company was named“Best Human Resources Outsourcing Company” at this year's Tulsa World“Best in the World” Awards, held September 21, 2023 at the Cox Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Voters recognized Thrive PEO for their best-in-market client support; and the comprehensive scope of services it delivers to Oklahoma's small and medium-sized business (SMB) Community. 2023 marks the third consecutive year voters delivered this honor to the Thrive PEO team.“We love this great city; and couldn't be more grateful to have the efforts of our colleagues recognized again this year as“Tulsa's Best”. We launched Thrive PEO with the goal of providing truly meaningful business performance solutions to area SMBs; and our passionate team of HR superstars is unmatched in the ways in which they serve our clients. We're thankful voters see this commitment; and look forward to helping employers thrive for many years to come.”, said Jon Scoggins, Thrive PEO Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.About the“Best in the World” Awards:The“Best in World Awards” are held by the Tulsa World Media Company each year; and asks the community to name the best of everything Tulsa has to offer. All organizations operating in the area – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, are eligible to receive nominations across 200 different categories. Only the top 5 nominees in each category make it to the voting round, where thousands of voters determine the eventual winners. Details about“Best in the World Awards”, including a list of all 2023 winners is available at: .About Thrive PEO:Oklahoma-based Thrive PEO is the state's fastest growing professional employer organization (PEO); and provides a customized suite of human resource solutions designed to help SMBs: lower employee benefit costs, increase productivity and profitability, and reduce employer liabilities and business risks. Services cover the entire employee lifecycle, and include: payroll and tax administration, employee benefits and related administration, HR and compliance, workers' compensation insurance, retirement plans and more – all delivered by a Tulsa-based team via market-leading HRIS technology.To learn more, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn.

