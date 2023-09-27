HAIX To Exhibit Line Of Firefighter Footwear At Firehouse Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cross-functional firefighting boot with the ultimate in protection.

HAIX will feature its Fire Eagle Xtreme, Fire Eagle Air and Airpower XR1 Pro-boots specially designed with features for fire and emergency professionals.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HAIX, a world-leading manufacturer of safety footwear, will exhibit its line of heavy-duty fire and EMS boots at the 40th annual Firehouse Expo, Sept. 27-29 at the Great Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.The HAIX booth (#814) will feature its Fire Eagle Xtreme , Fire Eagle Air and Airpower XR1 Pro -boots specially designed with features for fire and emergency professionals. Visitors to the booth can take advantage of show-only pricing.HAIX boots, which offer rugged durability and all-day comfort, are manufactured to the highest degree of craftsmanship and feature the latest in technology to withstand the toughest conditions.“HAIX engineers boots for people who require high-performance footwear that will not let them down,” says Josef Teibl, Director of Sales at HAIX.“Our R&D, design department and test lab guarantee that every HAIX boot can stand up to the rigors of the toughest jobs.”Among the week's events, expo-goers will have the opportunity attend hands-on one-on-one training classes on such topics as forcible entry, ladders, extrication and live fire. The expo also will feature an exhibition hall with hundreds of companies demonstrating the latest products, equipment and technologies.The HAIX booth will feature its specially designed fire boots, including:Fire Eagle XtremeWith its slip- and puncture-resistant sole, composite toe cap, waterproof lining, durable bullhide leather and debris-reducing capabilities, Fire Eagle Xtreme offers complete protection against job hazards. Its athletic design also provides unparalleled traction on water, ice and snow along with added protection from heat and cold. Yellow markings offer safety protection in dim conditions, and the built-in boot jack makes for easy removal.Fire Eagle AirWith its slip- and puncture-resistant EH-rated sole, durable European bullhide leather and waterproof technology, the Fire Eagle Air offers extreme stability and protection on the job. Its lightweight composite toe caps reduce foot and leg fatigue while also offering top-tier hazard protection. Waterproof technology keeps feet dry while protecting against contact with potentially hazardous fluids and chemicals. The innovative athletic sole offers exceptional traction over water, ice and snow, plus insulation from heat and cold. Signal yellow color improves visibility, and a built-in boot jack makes for easy removal.Airpower XR1 ProThe Airpower XR1 Pro offers the maximum protection against puncture injuries, electrical hazards, impacts to the toes and contact with potentially hazardous chemicals and body fluids. Its lighter-weight composite toe caps reduce stress and fatigue while still providing the greatest safety protection for toes. Waterproof technology to keep feet dry and protected against potentially hazardous fluids on the job. The EH-rated slip-resistant sole is specially engineered to withstand temperature extremes and contact with harsh or corrosive fluids.About HAIX:HAIX was founded in 1948 in Mainburg, Bavaria. Its research and product developments are trademarks of the company's commitment to provide the best in safety footwear-becoming a top brand of high-performance footwear for loggers and forestry personnel worldwide.With numerous patents and product developments, HAIX sets the standard for functionality and innovation among work boot manufacturers worldwide.

