Unlocking Future Trends: Quantzig's Solutions For A Multinational Chocolate Manufacturer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details:

A Multinational Chocolate Manufacturer headquartered in Europe, with an annual revenue of $450 Mn+, faced challenges in identifying future trends and product white spaces.

Challenges:

Fundamentals of Successful CPG Product Innovation

The Product Innovation Team struggled to analyze vast consumer data and market insights accurately, hindering the identification of emerging trends.Distinguishing between fleeting fads and long-term trends was a significant challenge.Navigating evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics to align product development efforts with future demands was essential for competitiveness.

Solutions:

Quantzig

provided comprehensive solutions to streamline data analysis and trend identification:

Quantzig analyzed an enormous volume of diverse consumer data, including conversations, blogs, and influencer discussions (around 1.6 million interactions).A state-of-the-art Machine Learning-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution categorized the dataset into distinct innovation areas, offering a structured view of the conversational landscape.Quantzig identified key innovation terms cross-validated against major marketplaces like Amazon for robustness.Custom reports enabled effortless navigation and insight identification, catering to various stakeholders and customer types.

Results:

Quantzig's solutions empowered the client to identify trending discussion topics among consumers. Actionable intelligence facilitated strategic alignment of product innovation efforts with consumer demands and emerging market needs. The insights guided optimal areas for future product innovation, ensuring competitiveness.



Accurate Trend Identification: The client could accurately identify emerging trends amidst vast data.



Strategic Alignment: Product innovation efforts aligned with consumer demands and emerging market needs.

Informed Decision-Making: Actionable insights empowered informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Quantzig's data-driven approach and advanced NLP solution facilitated efficient data management and harnessed actionable insights, empowering the client for future-focused product development.

To read the full resource, click here .

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global data analytics and advisory firm with a strong presence in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. We provide advanced analytics, business intelligence solutions, and data-driven insights to organizations across industries, helping them make informed decisions.

SOURCE Quantzig